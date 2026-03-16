Cara Delevingne Dragged for Wearing Strange Muscle Dress at Vanity Fair Oscar Party: 'It's Really Not Working'

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Cara Delevingne’s post-Oscars attire was abs-olutely odd. Fans roasted the model, 33, for donning a long-sleeved gown with painted abs for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 15. Her bedazzled Tom Browne dress featured a sheer, sequin bodice and long black skirt. She paired her out-of-the-box look with black heels and dangling diamond earrings.

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Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne wore a painted muscle dress.

Delevingne wore her hair in a high bun with a side bang. Social media users roasted the star’s distinct outfit. “I see the vision, it’s just really not working,” one person wrote on TikTok, while an Instagram user commented, “Horrible 🤢🤮.” Others, however, applauded Delevingne for pushing boundaries. “HER BEST LOOK,” one Instagram user exclaimed, while another agreed, “BRILLIANT.”

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Cara Delevingne Recently Attended the GLAAD Awards With Partner Minke

Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The brunette beauty’s recent red carpet event comes after she made a rare appearance with her partner, Minke, at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, March 5. The couple — who have been romantically linked since early 2022 — were all smiles in a sweet selfie from the awards show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

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Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne is dating Minke.

The duo celebrated their anniversary in June 2024, which the model marked with a sweet tribute to the musician on Instagram. “Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things ❤️ These past two years have been A LOT of life. A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with,” she wrote at the time. “I cannot imagine living life without you. I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on). Here’s to many more years being us… keep scrolling to see a spontaneous photoshoot in Venice 🇮🇹 which we thought was a photography lesson. So happy we went through with it ❤️ @minke.”

Cara Delevingne Stays Off Social Media

Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne keeps her relationship relatively private.