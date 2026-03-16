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Cara Delevingne Dragged for Wearing Strange Muscle Dress at Vanity Fair Oscar Party: 'It's Really Not Working'

Photo of Cara Delevingne
Source: MEGA

Cara Delevingne was dragged for wearing a strange muscle dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

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March 16 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

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Cara Delevingne’s post-Oscars attire was abs-olutely odd.

Fans roasted the model, 33, for donning a long-sleeved gown with painted abs for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 15.

Her bedazzled Tom Browne dress featured a sheer, sequin bodice and long black skirt. She paired her out-of-the-box look with black heels and dangling diamond earrings.

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Image of Cara Delevingne wore a painted muscle dress.
Source: MEGA

Cara Delevingne wore a painted muscle dress.

Delevingne wore her hair in a high bun with a side bang.

Social media users roasted the star’s distinct outfit.

“I see the vision, it’s just really not working,” one person wrote on TikTok, while an Instagram user commented, “Horrible 🤢🤮.”

Others, however, applauded Delevingne for pushing boundaries.

“HER BEST LOOK,” one Instagram user exclaimed, while another agreed, “BRILLIANT.”

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Cara Delevingne Recently Attended the GLAAD Awards With Partner Minke

Image of Cara Delevingne attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Source: MEGA

Cara Delevingne attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The brunette beauty’s recent red carpet event comes after she made a rare appearance with her partner, Minke, at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, March 5. The couple — who have been romantically linked since early 2022 — were all smiles in a sweet selfie from the awards show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

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Image of Cara Delevingne is dating Minke.
Source: MEGA

Cara Delevingne is dating Minke.

The duo celebrated their anniversary in June 2024, which the model marked with a sweet tribute to the musician on Instagram.

“Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things ❤️ These past two years have been A LOT of life. A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with,” she wrote at the time. “I cannot imagine living life without you. I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on). Here’s to many more years being us… keep scrolling to see a spontaneous photoshoot in Venice 🇮🇹 which we thought was a photography lesson. So happy we went through with it ❤️ @minke.”

Cara Delevingne Stays Off Social Media

Image of Cara Delevingne keeps her relationship relatively private.
Source: MEGA

Cara Delevingne keeps her relationship relatively private.

Despite her fame, Delevingne tries to keep her relationship out of the spotlight and stay off of social media.

“That algorithm is not meant for good things,” she expressed in a February 28 interview. “I haven’t gotten to the point where I’ve deleted Instagram off my phone yet, but I’m constantly working on self-control because I find myself going on there without even realizing I am…It’s terrifying.”

The 33-year-old continued, “I do follow a lot of accounts about doing good things and good news. There’s this one account for good news about women. That always makes me happy because I feel like when the pendulum is swinging so far the other way — women’s rights are getting taken away, people of color or the queer community — we have to try and push it the other way. If I’m constantly in fear, then I just don’t leave the house, which then nothing is ever going to get done.”

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