Cara Delevingne Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Girlfriend Minke After Some 'Ups and Downs': Photos

“Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things ❤️ These past two years have been A LOT of life. A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with,” the Paper Towns actress, who went to rehab in 2022, wrote of her partner.

“I cannot imagine living life without you. I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on). Here’s to many more years being us… keep scrolling to see a spontaneous photoshoot in Venice 🇮🇹 which we thought was a photography lesson. So happy we went through with it ❤️,” the star concluded.