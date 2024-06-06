Cara Delevingne Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Girlfriend Minke After Some 'Ups and Downs': Photos
Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend, Minke, are celebrating two years of love!
On Wednesday, June 5, the model gushed over how the musician has been her rock while going through a rough patch.
“Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things ❤️ These past two years have been A LOT of life. A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with,” the Paper Towns actress, who went to rehab in 2022, wrote of her partner.
“I cannot imagine living life without you. I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on). Here’s to many more years being us… keep scrolling to see a spontaneous photoshoot in Venice 🇮🇹 which we thought was a photography lesson. So happy we went through with it ❤️,” the star concluded.
In response, Minke commented, “I love you so much smooshy ❤️,” while famous friend Amy Schumer added, “I’m so happy for you 😢.”
One adoring fan penned, “Soulmates soulmating,” as another shared, “💖 This put a huge smile on my face.”
This positive message from Delevingne came after she shocked fans in 2022 with some bizarre behavior, which led her to seek help.
In a March 2023 interview, she recalled how seeing the images of herself smoking a pipe while wearing no shoes and a Britney Spears T-shirt made her realize she had a problem.
“I hadn’t slept. I was not OK,” she said of how she was in the pictures, which were taken when she returned from Burning Man. “It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, OK, I don’t look well. You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”
The brunette beauty admitted things spiraled when she was at the music festival.
- Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Wedding Ring While Out and About Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors: Photos
- Travis Kelce Reveals How He Stays 'Grounded' Amid Whirlwind Romance With Taylor Swift
- Bianca Censori Acted 'Normal' While With Friends in Australia Despite Eyebrow-Raising Marriage to Kanye West: 'She Was Off the Clock'
“There’s an element of feeling invincible when I’m on drugs,” she shared. “I put myself in danger in those moments because I don’t care about my life. I would climb anything and jump off stuff … it felt feral. It’s a scary thing to the people around you who love you.”
Fortunately, the star had pals by her side to get her the help she needed.
“I have so many friends,” she stated. “They ride for me and I love my friends so much, but it felt like a lot of the time, they were shallow relationships only because I wasn’t able to be honest about the things I was going through. I didn’t want to burden anyone. It was also like, What if people leave? If you ask any of my friends, they would say they’d never seen me cry. From September, I just needed support. I needed to start reaching out. And my old friends I’ve known since I was 13, they all came over and we started crying. They looked at me and said, ‘You deserve a chance to have joy.’”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Since then, the celeb committed herself to a 12-step program.
“Before I was always into the quick fix of healing, going to a weeklong retreat or to a course for trauma, say, and that helped for a minute, but it didn’t ever really get to the nitty-gritty, the deeper stuff. This time I realized that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that. The community made a huge difference. The opposite of addiction is connection, and I really found that in 12-step," Delevingne said.