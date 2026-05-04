or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > met gala
OK LogoNEWS

Braless Cara Delevingne Looks Unrecognizable at 2026 Met Gala as She Shows Off New Hair Color

image of cara delevingne
Source: mega

The model wore Ralph Lauren at the high-profile fashion event.

May 4 2026, Updated 6:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cara Delevingne was nearly unrecognizable at the 2026 Met Gala.

The typically blonde model displayed brunette tresses swept back into an elegant, retro-inspired updo on the red carpet in New York City on Monday, May 4. She sported a neat bun with a wavy, structured front.

Braless Delevingne, 33, wore a sleek black velvet gown featuring a high neckline and mesh cap sleeves. The custom Ralph Lauren dress was complete with a see-through back embroidered with a peacock design and a dramatic train.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @okmagazine/instagram

Cara Delevingne showed off a new brunette look at the Met Gala.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of The actress has been sporting deep brown tresses since January.
Source: mega

The actress has been sporting deep brown tresses since January.

The Only Murders in the Building actress added some bling to her chic look with glamorous diamond drop earrings. She also donned a smattering of sparkly rings.

Towering black platform sandals with criss-cross ankle straps tied things together.

Delevingne was tapped, along with Ashley Graham and La La Anthony, to co-host Vogue's livestream of the fashion's biggest night at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In a snippet shared on the magazine's Instagram page, the covergirl admitted she was "nervous" but "excited to see what everyone wears."

Article continues below advertisement

Cara Delevingne First Dyed Her Hair January

image of She first debuted her new brunette 'do at the 'Wuthering Heights' premiere in Los Angeles.
Source: mega

She debuted her new brunette 'do at the 'Wuthering Heights' premiere in Los Angeles.

Delevingne first debuted her darker hair hue at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles at the end of January. She also wore it slicked back into an elegant bun then.

Days later, the Paper Towns star showed it off down in a shaggy style with side bangs at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards party.

Just last week, she wore it up in a casual ponytail with her bangs framing her face at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

MORE ON:
met gala

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of The model's hairstylist dubbed the color 'yummy brunette.'
Source: mega

The model's hairstylist dubbed the color 'yummy brunette.'

In a since-deleted Instagram post on February 1, Delevingne revealed that hairstylist Laci Matteson was responsible for the dye job.

According to People, the Carnival Row actress simply captioned the carousel, "New hair." Matteson also shared the photos to her own profile, describing the color as a "yummy brunette."

This isn't the first time the natural blonde has changed her hair shade before — she's done so on multiple occasions over the years.

She notably debuted jet-black locks at the Cannes Film Festival last year, showing off a wet style on the red carpet at the History of Sound premiere.

What Is This Year's Met Gala Dress Code?

image of 2026 Met Gala co-chair Nicole Kidman was joined by her daughter Sunday Rose.
Source: mega

2026 Met Gala co-chair Nicole Kidman was joined by her daughter Sunday Rose.

According to the museum's website, this year's "Fashion Is Art" dress code invites "guests to express guests to express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form and celebrate the countless depictions of the dressed body throughout art history."

Beyonce, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams are among the co-chairs.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.