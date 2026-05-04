Braless Cara Delevingne Looks Unrecognizable at 2026 Met Gala as She Shows Off New Hair Color
May 4 2026, Updated 6:33 p.m. ET
Cara Delevingne was nearly unrecognizable at the 2026 Met Gala.
The typically blonde model displayed brunette tresses swept back into an elegant, retro-inspired updo on the red carpet in New York City on Monday, May 4. She sported a neat bun with a wavy, structured front.
Braless Delevingne, 33, wore a sleek black velvet gown featuring a high neckline and mesh cap sleeves. The custom Ralph Lauren dress was complete with a see-through back embroidered with a peacock design and a dramatic train.
The Only Murders in the Building actress added some bling to her chic look with glamorous diamond drop earrings. She also donned a smattering of sparkly rings.
Towering black platform sandals with criss-cross ankle straps tied things together.
Delevingne was tapped, along with Ashley Graham and La La Anthony, to co-host Vogue's livestream of the fashion's biggest night at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
In a snippet shared on the magazine's Instagram page, the covergirl admitted she was "nervous" but "excited to see what everyone wears."
Cara Delevingne First Dyed Her Hair January
Delevingne first debuted her darker hair hue at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles at the end of January. She also wore it slicked back into an elegant bun then.
Days later, the Paper Towns star showed it off down in a shaggy style with side bangs at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards party.
Just last week, she wore it up in a casual ponytail with her bangs framing her face at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.
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In a since-deleted Instagram post on February 1, Delevingne revealed that hairstylist Laci Matteson was responsible for the dye job.
According to People, the Carnival Row actress simply captioned the carousel, "New hair." Matteson also shared the photos to her own profile, describing the color as a "yummy brunette."
This isn't the first time the natural blonde has changed her hair shade before — she's done so on multiple occasions over the years.
She notably debuted jet-black locks at the Cannes Film Festival last year, showing off a wet style on the red carpet at the History of Sound premiere.
What Is This Year's Met Gala Dress Code?
According to the museum's website, this year's "Fashion Is Art" dress code invites "guests to express guests to express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form and celebrate the countless depictions of the dressed body throughout art history."
Beyonce, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams are among the co-chairs.