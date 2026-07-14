Cara Delevingne Goes Nearly Naked for Racy 'Playboy' Photoshoot and Makes Shocking Confession About Sober Intimacy

Article continues below advertisement

Cara Delevingne showed off her supermodel curves in a racy, nearly naked photoshoot. The U.K. native, 33, graced the cover of Playboy’s summer 2026 issue wearing nothing but a sultry latex peplum corset with a dramatic plunging neckline. The magazine gave fans a first look at the photos via Instagram on Tuesday, July 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Cara Delevingne Posed for Racy 'Playboy' Cover

Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne decided to wear no bottoms for the sultry 'Playboy' cover.

Delevingne wore no bottoms, strategically covering her bare lower half with nothing but a hand while raising a lit match to her cigarette with the other. She completed the edgy look with a dark wavy hairdo featuring short, blunt bangs.

Article continues below advertisement

Cara Delevingne Talks 'Playboy' Cover

Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne confessed her s-- life was affected when she became sober in 2022.

The photoshoot marked the first time a lesbian appeared on the cover of the print magazine following Kehlani's digital cover in 2022. “I don’t know if an openly lesbian person has done a cover of Playboy.... I don’t know if that’s true, but in my head, I told myself that,” she expressed in an interview with the publication. “I’m also someone that when people say, 'Are you sure that’s a good thing?' — I don’t love the rules. I like doing things differently."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Cara Delevingne's S-- Life After Sobriety

Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne revealed sober s-- was initially 'difficult.'

Delevingne also opened up about her s-- life, revealing it took an unexpected turn after she got sober in 2022 following a struggle with drug addiction. "S-- sober after all of that is definitely difficult," the media personality explained. "It changes, but it's so much deeper and so much more emotional." The model explained she used to "put a higher value on s-- and validation from people," adding, "I used to think, 'Oh, I’m a pervert. I’m a really h---- person.' But I think [I was] seeking love and validation through s--."

Cara Delevingne Called Girlfriend Minke 'the Most Incredible Person'

Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne and Minke started dating in 2022.