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Cara Delevingne Goes Nearly Naked for Racy 'Playboy' Photoshoot and Makes Shocking Confession About Sober Intimacy

Photo of Cara Delevingne
Source: MEGA

Cara Delevingne stripped down for a NSFW photo spread with 'Playboy.'

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July 14 2026, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

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Cara Delevingne showed off her supermodel curves in a racy, nearly naked photoshoot.

The U.K. native, 33, graced the cover of Playboy’s summer 2026 issue wearing nothing but a sultry latex peplum corset with a dramatic plunging neckline. The magazine gave fans a first look at the photos via Instagram on Tuesday, July 14.

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Source: @Playboy/Instagram

Cara Delevingne graced Playboy's summer 2026 issue.

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Cara Delevingne Posed for Racy 'Playboy' Cover

Photo of Cara Delevingne decided to wear no bottoms for the sultry 'Playboy' cover.
Source: MEGA

Cara Delevingne decided to wear no bottoms for the sultry 'Playboy' cover.

Delevingne wore no bottoms, strategically covering her bare lower half with nothing but a hand while raising a lit match to her cigarette with the other.

She completed the edgy look with a dark wavy hairdo featuring short, blunt bangs.

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Cara Delevingne Talks 'Playboy' Cover

Photo of Cara Delevingne confessed her s-- life was affected when she went sober in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Cara Delevingne confessed her s-- life was affected when she became sober in 2022.

The photoshoot marked the first time a lesbian appeared on the cover of the print magazine following Kehlani's digital cover in 2022.

“I don’t know if an openly lesbian person has done a cover of Playboy.... I don’t know if that’s true, but in my head, I told myself that,” she expressed in an interview with the publication. “I’m also someone that when people say, 'Are you sure that’s a good thing?' — I don’t love the rules. I like doing things differently."

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Inside Cara Delevingne's S-- Life After Sobriety

Photo of Cara Delevingne revealed sober s-- was initially 'difficult.'
Source: MEGA

Cara Delevingne revealed sober s-- was initially 'difficult.'

Delevingne also opened up about her s-- life, revealing it took an unexpected turn after she got sober in 2022 following a struggle with drug addiction.

"S-- sober after all of that is definitely difficult," the media personality explained. "It changes, but it's so much deeper and so much more emotional."

The model explained she used to "put a higher value on s-- and validation from people," adding, "I used to think, 'Oh, I’m a pervert. I’m a really h---- person.' But I think [I was] seeking love and validation through s--."

Cara Delevingne Called Girlfriend Minke 'the Most Incredible Person'

Photo of Cara Delevingne and Minke started dating in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Cara Delevingne and Minke started dating in 2022.

Her girlfriend, Minke — whom she's been dating since 2022 — is "not sober," but Delevingne confessed she couldn't date someone like herself "ever."

"She’s the most incredible person I know,” she recounted. "We’re best friends, obviously, lovers, and everything else, but I’ve never had a relationship like it and felt so close to someone and felt so seen."

Reflecting on her sobriety, Delevingne admitted that hearing from people who share their recovery journeys has helped keep her on track.

"It’s no small thing. It’s not like talking about my eyebrows," she told the outlet. “It’s not for everyone, but I don’t know one person who has had a period of sobriety, whether it’s because a parent died or they needed to really process something, that [sobriety] hasn’t helped.”

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