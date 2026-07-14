Cara Delevingne Goes Nearly Naked for Racy 'Playboy' Photoshoot and Makes Shocking Confession About Sober Intimacy
July 14 2026, Published 7:15 p.m. ET
Cara Delevingne showed off her supermodel curves in a racy, nearly naked photoshoot.
The U.K. native, 33, graced the cover of Playboy’s summer 2026 issue wearing nothing but a sultry latex peplum corset with a dramatic plunging neckline. The magazine gave fans a first look at the photos via Instagram on Tuesday, July 14.
Cara Delevingne Posed for Racy 'Playboy' Cover
Delevingne wore no bottoms, strategically covering her bare lower half with nothing but a hand while raising a lit match to her cigarette with the other.
She completed the edgy look with a dark wavy hairdo featuring short, blunt bangs.
Cara Delevingne Talks 'Playboy' Cover
The photoshoot marked the first time a lesbian appeared on the cover of the print magazine following Kehlani's digital cover in 2022.
“I don’t know if an openly lesbian person has done a cover of Playboy.... I don’t know if that’s true, but in my head, I told myself that,” she expressed in an interview with the publication. “I’m also someone that when people say, 'Are you sure that’s a good thing?' — I don’t love the rules. I like doing things differently."
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Inside Cara Delevingne's S-- Life After Sobriety
Delevingne also opened up about her s-- life, revealing it took an unexpected turn after she got sober in 2022 following a struggle with drug addiction.
"S-- sober after all of that is definitely difficult," the media personality explained. "It changes, but it's so much deeper and so much more emotional."
The model explained she used to "put a higher value on s-- and validation from people," adding, "I used to think, 'Oh, I’m a pervert. I’m a really h---- person.' But I think [I was] seeking love and validation through s--."
Cara Delevingne Called Girlfriend Minke 'the Most Incredible Person'
Her girlfriend, Minke — whom she's been dating since 2022 — is "not sober," but Delevingne confessed she couldn't date someone like herself "ever."
"She’s the most incredible person I know,” she recounted. "We’re best friends, obviously, lovers, and everything else, but I’ve never had a relationship like it and felt so close to someone and felt so seen."
Reflecting on her sobriety, Delevingne admitted that hearing from people who share their recovery journeys has helped keep her on track.
"It’s no small thing. It’s not like talking about my eyebrows," she told the outlet. “It’s not for everyone, but I don’t know one person who has had a period of sobriety, whether it’s because a parent died or they needed to really process something, that [sobriety] hasn’t helped.”