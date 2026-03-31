Cara Delevingne Shares Nude Photo of Girlfriend Minke as Model Snaps Sizzling Bed Selfie

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Cara Delevingne gave fans a peek at a flirty moment with her girlfriend, Minke. "What love is like," Delevingne, 33, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Tuesday, March 31.

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Cara Delevingne Shared Nude Photo of Her Girlfriend

Source: @caradelevingne/Instagram Cara Delevingne shared a photo of her girlfriend fully nude.

The model started the series of photos by posing alongside her cat, while another photo captured her musician girlfriend (real name Leah Mason), 33, playing the guitar. The photos got steamier, with one snap showing the "Sweet Nothings" singer fully nude from behind as Delevingne snapped another shot of their cat. She cheekily covered her partner's assets with a smirking emoji.

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Cara Delevingne Posed for Sultry Bed Selfie

Source: @caradelevingne/Instagram Cara Delevingne posed fresh-faced with her cat in new photos.

Delevingne also shared a racy photo posing with her cat in bed. The runway model sported a fresh face, the bedsheet keeping her curves just out of sight. Fans in the comments section applauded the U.K. native for her lighthearted take on love, with Love Island U.S.A. star Leah Kateb writing, "True AF." "I understand this so much," one follower agreed, while another added, "I love the photo bombing."

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Cara Delevingne Debuted Their Relationship in 2022

Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne was first publicly linked to Minke in 2022.

Delevingne was first linked to the musician in June 2022 when they were photographed kissing in Portofino, Italy. The pair initially met more than 20 years ago at a boarding school but reconnected at a party in early 2022. In June 2024, the stars confirmed they had been together for two years. “I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with. I cannot imagine living life without you,” Delevingne wrote in a tribute post via Instagram. “I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on).” As for Minke, she wrote, "2 years baby. Feels like yesterday and forever ago. I can’t remember what life was like without your love, and I never want to know."

The Couple Recently Made a Rare Appearance

Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne and Minke attended the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills on March 5.