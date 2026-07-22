Carl Radke Feels 'Very Grateful' to Reconnect With Ex-Fiancée Lindsay Hubbard After Split: 'I'm Thankful for Her Friendship and Support'
July 22 2026, Published 5:39 p.m. ET
Carl Radke is embracing the next chapter of his life — and that includes rebuilding one important relationship.
While speaking with OK! as part of his partnership with Wawa and Ocean Casino Resort's recent Summer Sips celebration, the Summer House star opened up about reconnecting with ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard after the pair ended their engagement in 2023.
"I was very grateful to have Lindsay on 'More Life,'" Radke says of Hubbard's recent appearance on his podcast, "More Life with Carl Radke." "We have so much history together, and I'm thankful for her friendship and support. It was great to reconnect, reflect on our experiences, and have an honest conversation."
'Sometimes Those Conversations Help You See Things Differently'
The former couple called off their wedding just weeks before they were set to tie the knot in 2023, but in the years since, they've worked to establish a platonic friendship. Hubbard has since welcomed daughter Gemma, while Radke has continued focusing on his sobriety journey, podcast and entrepreneurial ventures.
For Radke, having meaningful conversations with people from different chapters of his life can be an important part of personal growth.
'Sometimes Those Conversations Help You See Things Differently'
"Absolutely," he says when asked whether those discussions can bring closure. "Sometimes those conversations help you see things differently, and other times they just help you appreciate how much growth has happened."
Growth has remained a central theme throughout Radke's life in recent years, particularly since getting sober.
"I've learned just how important routine, wellness, and taking care of my mental health really are. The small things — staying active, connecting with people I care about, and making time for recovery — have a huge impact on how I show up each day. Consistency has become one of the most valuable tools in my life," he shares.
'I Wanted People to See the Full Picture — Not Just the Highlights'
Looking back at the beginning of that journey, Radke has one simple message for his younger self: "Be patient. You don't have to have everything figured out right away. Just focus on the next right step and keep moving forward."
The Bravo personality also reflects on why he chose to candidly document some of his darkest moments in his memoir, Cake Eater: Getting High, Hitting Low, and Trying to Stay in the Middle.
"I wanted people to see the full picture — not just the highlights. If sharing my struggles helps someone feel less alone, then it's worth it," Radke explains.
Still, revisiting those moments wasn't easy.
"Being completely honest. It's one thing to reflect privately, but putting those moments out into the world takes a different level of vulnerability," he says of the biggest challenge in writing the book.
- Exes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard 'Awkwardly' Avoid Each Other at 'Summer House' Premiere Party 5 Months After Bombshell Split
- 'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Calls Off Engagement to Lindsay Hubbard a Few Months Before Wedding: Source
- 'You're Gifted at Playing the Victim': Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Face Off Over Broken Engagement in 'Summer House' Season 8 Trailer — Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Carl Radke Says His Podcast Is 'Almost Like My Own Therapy'
Ultimately, he hopes readers walk away feeling encouraged and know "that setbacks don't define you."
"No matter where you are, change is possible, and there's always another chapter waiting to be written," the Summer House star declares.
His outlook on success has also evolved significantly over the years.
"Success today is really about showing up for myself and for others. If I can be present, stay true to my values, and support the people around me, that feels like success," he mentions.
Radke says hosting his podcast has become another meaningful outlet for self-discovery.
"More Life with Carl Radke is almost like my own therapy," he confesses. I've had the opportunity to learn from so many incredible guests and hear about their journeys, challenges, and growth. Every conversation teaches me something new and reminds me that we're all navigating life together."
What's Next for Carl Radke?
Professionally, he's keeping his sights set on expanding his businesses and creative pursuits, teasing, "I'm excited to continue building Soft Bar and creating more events and experiences for our community. I'm also looking forward to growing 'More Life with Carl Radke' with more incredible guests and meaningful conversations. And who knows - following Cake Eater, there may be more writing from me in the future!"
Outside of his career goals, Radke recently partnered with Wawa and Ocean Casino Resort for Wawa's Summer Sips event, celebrating the launch of Wawa's new iced fruit beverages. During the event, Wawa's Blue Raspberry Cloud Lemonade was even rebranded as "The Ocean" for the day.
"I've always been a fan of Wawa (big snack guy), and Ocean is such an iconic summer destination. Bringing these two together for a fun summer campaign was an easy yes for me," he admits.
The reality star adds, "I grew up with Wawa and their sandwiches. It's a great spot for drinks, snacks, and road trip stops. Being part of a campaign with a brand that's been around for so many memories is really cool."
As for the chain's new Iced Fruit Beverages? Radke insists, "They're seriously refreshing. All of them!"
When he's not working, Radke's ideal summer day is refreshingly simple: "A run in the morning, some time at Soft Bar, good friends, and great food, and if time Coopers Beach Southampton."