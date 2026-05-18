Lindsay Hubbard Shares Heartwarming Photos With Ex Carl Radke and Daughter Gemma

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Lindsay Hubbard recently delighted fans by sharing touching photographs featuring her daughter, Gemma, and her Summer House costars Kyle Cooke and ex-fiancé Carl Radke. The Instagram post, made on Saturday, May 9, captures a moment filled with joy and nostalgia.

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Source: @imkylecooke/Instagram Lindsay Hubbard shared sweet new photos featuring daughter Gemma alongside ex-fiancé Carl Radke and longtime friend Kyle Cooke.

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In the images, Hubbard, 39, beams as she holds 16-month-old Gemma between Cooke, 43, and Radke, 41. Cooke captioned the photos, “Modern family ❤️Summer House OGs 4 life,” prompting numerous comments from followers. One fan noted, “Lindsay looking at Carl! We are healed,” while another suggested, “I feel like mom and dad need to get back together.”

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The photos come after Hubbard and Radke’s engagement ended in August 2023, following a year of ups and downs in their relationship. Speculation about their connection reignited when they appeared to reconnect during Season 10 of the Bravo reality series. Observers noted an undeniable chemistry between the former couple.

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Source: @imkylecooke/Instagram Fans quickly reacted to the images online, with many commenting on the chemistry that still appears to exist between Hubbard and Radke.

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Radke previously discussed Hubbard's pregnancy glow while filming Season 9, stating that she seemed “much happier.” This sentiment reflects the emotional journey they have both experienced since their split. In April, Hubbard even unblocked Radke on social media, signaling a potential thaw in their relationship.

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Source: MEGA The former couple ended their engagement in 2023, but recent interactions on 'Summer House' have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation.

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Radke's memoir, Cake Eater: Getting High, Hitting Low: And Trying to Stay in the Middle, offers insight into his struggles with addiction and the impact of his relationship with Hubbard. He candidly stated, “Would I tell someone else to fall in love before hitting their one-year mark? Probably not.”

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Despite the affection they shared, Radke ultimately decided that ending their engagement was the best course of action. He expressed, “Our dynamic wasn’t healthy, and walking away... felt like the most compassionate choice for both of us.” His transparency about their relationship dynamics resonates with many.

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Source: Bravo/YouTube Radke previously admitted that their relationship dynamic had become unhealthy, though he continues to speak honestly about their emotional journey together.

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Following Hubbard’s pregnancy announcement, Radke felt “100 percent” closure regarding their relationship. He described the emotional strain of public scrutiny, emphasizing the toll it took on his mental well-being. Radke remarked, “When you wake up day after day to see your name in the news next to words like lies and manipulation... it takes a toll.”