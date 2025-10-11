Meet Carla Triplett: 'The Biggest Loser' Icon Who Transformed Her Life After Heartbreak
Oct. 11 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Carla Triplett made waves on The Biggest Loser when she joined the seventh season in 2009, weighing 379 pounds — the heaviest contestant at that time. Triplett showcased an unwavering commitment to transforming her life. By the time of her elimination in week five, she had impressively shed 128 pounds, bringing her weight down to 251.
Despite facing ups and downs since her time on the show, she now prefers to maintain a private life. However, she frequently updates her followers on social media, sharing glimpses of her personal journey.
Family appears to be Triplett's main priority, as she often posts photos celebrating her siblings, parents, nieces and nephews.
Carla Triplett Shines on Season 7 of 'The Biggest Loser'
Triplett's journey on The Biggest Loser began with high hopes. After being sent home in week one and eliminated in week five, she managed to lose a staggering 128 pounds during her time on the show.
A Friendship Tested on Reality TV
Triplett entered The Biggest Loser alongside her then-friend Joelle Gwynn. However, their relationship fizzled during filming. When Gwynn clashed with trainer Bob Harper and momentarily quit, Triplett stepped in to support her. Yet, the two often found themselves clashing, especially when Gwynn struggled to lose weight.
"I still consider her a friend and have reached out to her many times but I don't know how she feels," Triplett shared with People in 2009.
Gwynn, on the other hand, described their relationship as more of an acquaintance, preferring to focus on her individual weight loss goals.
Triplett Responds to Gwynn's Controversial Comments
With the release of Netflix's documentary, Fit For TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser, Triplett has been vocal about her feelings.
Although she hasn't watched it, she made her stance clear on Instagram, stating, "All of my ideas verbatim are being plagiarized by a person being interviewed on this show! But hold up…. Now 'She was my friend!' All for a check, RUN ME MY MONEY!! Girl Bye!"
In a screenshot of a conversation with her sister, she confirmed that her ideas were being misrepresented.
A Life Marked by Love and Loss
Triplett's personal life changed dramatically when her husband, Lenny, passed away in 2021. The couple had been married since 1996.
On the three-year anniversary of his death, she took to Instagram to share her emotions: "Am I mad… No! Am I sad… sometimes! Do I miss you… Yes! I miss your smile, your touch, your kiss, your kindness, your generosity, your gifts, and most of ALL Your Love! I love and miss you 🥰 every single day!"