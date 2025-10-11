Meet Carla Triplett: 'The Biggest Loser' Icon Who Transformed Her Life After Heartbreak

Article continues below advertisement

Carla Triplett made waves on The Biggest Loser when she joined the seventh season in 2009, weighing 379 pounds — the heaviest contestant at that time. Triplett showcased an unwavering commitment to transforming her life. By the time of her elimination in week five, she had impressively shed 128 pounds, bringing her weight down to 251.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite facing ups and downs since her time on the show, she now prefers to maintain a private life. However, she frequently updates her followers on social media, sharing glimpses of her personal journey. Family appears to be Triplett's main priority, as she often posts photos celebrating her siblings, parents, nieces and nephews. Get to know The Biggest Loser's Carla Triplett.

Article continues below advertisement

Carla Triplett Shines on Season 7 of 'The Biggest Loser'

Source: @bl7trip/Instagram

Triplett's journey on The Biggest Loser began with high hopes. After being sent home in week one and eliminated in week five, she managed to lose a staggering 128 pounds during her time on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

A Friendship Tested on Reality TV

Source: @bl7trip/Instagram; NETFLIX

Triplett entered The Biggest Loser alongside her then-friend Joelle Gwynn. However, their relationship fizzled during filming. When Gwynn clashed with trainer Bob Harper and momentarily quit, Triplett stepped in to support her. Yet, the two often found themselves clashing, especially when Gwynn struggled to lose weight. "I still consider her a friend and have reached out to her many times but I don't know how she feels," Triplett shared with People in 2009. Gwynn, on the other hand, described their relationship as more of an acquaintance, preferring to focus on her individual weight loss goals.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Triplett Responds to Gwynn's Controversial Comments

Source: @bl7trip/Instagram

With the release of Netflix's documentary, Fit For TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser, Triplett has been vocal about her feelings. Although she hasn't watched it, she made her stance clear on Instagram, stating, "All of my ideas verbatim are being plagiarized by a person being interviewed on this show! But hold up…. Now 'She was my friend!' All for a check, RUN ME MY MONEY!! Girl Bye!" In a screenshot of a conversation with her sister, she confirmed that her ideas were being misrepresented.

A Life Marked by Love and Loss

Source: @bl7trip/Instagram