Art and Combat Unite: Carlos López Estrada and UFC Celebrate Mexican Independence at Sphere Las Vegas
In an exciting intersection of cinema, sports, and culture, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada and UFC are teaming up for a remarkable celebration of Mexican Independence Day at Sphere Las Vegas. On September 14, 2024, as part of Riyadh Season Noche UFC, audiences will be treated to an immersive cinematic experience led by Estrada’s production company, Antigravity Academy. This event will honor Mexico’s heritage in a powerful combination of film and mixed martial arts, offering more than just a typical sporting event.
Estrada, known for his innovative storytelling, sees this collaboration as an opportunity to bring new voices to the forefront. "We want to be the ones who take risks, discover talent, and support emerging filmmakers through financial backing and mentorship," Estrada said. The Head of Production at Antigravity, Valerie Bush, emphasized the creative partnership: “From the moment we connected with UFC, we knew this project had potential to be something extraordinary. UFC’s audience is in for a treat—they'll experience the unexpected.”
Central to this cultural celebration is the premiere of For Mexico, For All Time, a six-chapter film that highlights pivotal moments in Mexico's history, from ancient civilizations to modern times. Narrated by Gael García Bernal and scored by the renowned Germaine Franco, the film is produced by Antigravity Academy in collaboration with the Emmy Award-winning Nexus Studios. It promises to be a moving tribute to the Mexican spirit of resilience and pride.
Valerie Bush expressed her excitement about showcasing the film: “We’re bringing a unique, immersive experience to Sphere, telling Mexico’s story in a way that's never been done before.” Sphere’s advanced technology, including its 16K LED screen and immersive sound systems, will make the film's premiere unforgettable.
The premiere of For Mexico, For All Time is yet another milestone for Antigravity Academy, a company that has swiftly risen as a formidable creative force in Hollywood. Since its founding two years ago, Antigravity has been dedicated to breaking down barriers in the entertainment industry by fostering an inclusive environment and prioritizing creative freedom for all storytellers. A prime example of its impact is the company's Screenwriter’s Camp, which offers financial support and mentorship to budding writers, encouraging diverse narratives and fresh perspectives.
One of Antigravity's standout successes is its feature film, DÌDI (弟弟), which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Sean Wang and produced by Antigravity, the film won the Audience Award and Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble in the U.S. Dramatic Competition, propelling it into the spotlight and generating significant buzz. With Focus Features acquiring the film for a theatrical release in July, DÌDI (弟弟) is already being considered a strong contender for the upcoming awards season, including potential Oscar nominations. The accolades and attention for DÌDI (弟弟) underscore Antigravity Academy's commitment to championing diverse voices and new talents in filmmaking.
“There’s a unique energy at Antigravity Academy,” said Bush. “Carlos is incredibly collaborative and compassionate. It’s an honor to build something this special alongside him.” This dynamic spirit of collaboration and innovation has positioned Antigravity as a leader in supporting and elevating emerging filmmakers.
For Estrada and Bush, collaborating with UFC was a natural fit, given the prominent role of mixed martial arts in Mexican culture. Fighters like Alexa Grasso and Yair Rodríguez have made a significant impact on the global stage, representing Mexico’s strength and resilience.
With Sphere’s cutting-edge technology, the event will blur the lines between sports and art, offering a viewing experience that is fully immersive. Haptic seating and immersive audio will allow attendees to feel every moment, creating an unforgettable night.
As Antigravity Academy celebrates its second year, this collaboration with UFC is a milestone in its continued rise. “We’ve spent two years listening to emerging filmmakers and shaping initiatives that support their growth,” said Estrada. Valerie Bush is equally excited about the future, noting, “This is just the beginning for Antigravity Academy, and I’m thrilled for what’s next.”
The Riyadh Season Noche UFC event and the premiere of For Mexico, For All Time will be a celebration of both Mexican heritage and the innovative power of cinema, ensuring September 14, 2024, is a night to remember.