Art and Combat Unite: Carlos López Estrada and UFC Celebrate Mexican Independence at Sphere Las Vegas

In an exciting intersection of cinema, sports, and culture, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada and UFC are teaming up for a remarkable celebration of Mexican Independence Day at Sphere Las Vegas. On September 14, 2024, as part of Riyadh Season Noche UFC, audiences will be treated to an immersive cinematic experience led by Estrada’s production company, Antigravity Academy. This event will honor Mexico’s heritage in a powerful combination of film and mixed martial arts, offering more than just a typical sporting event.

Estrada, known for his innovative storytelling, sees this collaboration as an opportunity to bring new voices to the forefront. "We want to be the ones who take risks, discover talent, and support emerging filmmakers through financial backing and mentorship," Estrada said. The Head of Production at Antigravity, Valerie Bush, emphasized the creative partnership: “From the moment we connected with UFC, we knew this project had potential to be something extraordinary. UFC’s audience is in for a treat—they'll experience the unexpected.”