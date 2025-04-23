Carlos Santana, 77, Hospitalized After Suffering 'Medical Emergency' Before Texas Show

According to his rep, “It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight’s show in San Antonio has been postponed. Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight’s show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration.”

They added, “Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action. He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his U.S. Tour. Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon.”