Carlos Santana, 77, Hospitalized After Suffering 'Medical Emergency' Before Texas Show
Carlos Santana gave fans a scare after suffering a “medical emergency” just before hitting the stage.
The 77-year-old guitar legend had to postpone his Texas concert on Tuesday, April 22, during part of his Oneness Tour.
According to his rep, “It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight’s show in San Antonio has been postponed. Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight’s show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration.”
They added, “Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action. He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his U.S. Tour. Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon.”
TMZ first reported that the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a call at the Majestic Theater around 5 p.m. local time. The emergency was for an “elderly patient” who reportedly “fainted.” Paramedics transported him to the hospital, and thankfully, his condition wasn’t life-threatening.
Santana is expected to stay at the hospital for “further tests" and “observation."
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the music icon has had to cancel performances. Back in 2022, he collapsed on stage in Michigan due to heat exhaustion.
"Forgot to eat and drink water, so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all," Santana shared on social media at the time.
Just a few months ago, in January, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had to put his Las Vegas residency on pause after taking a nasty spill at his home in Hawaii.
"I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand," his rep Michael Vrionis wrote in a statement. "He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully."
Vrionis added, "Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs to heal," Vrionis added. "Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."
Santana rose to fame in the late ’60s out of San Francisco and became a global music legend with his genre-blending sound.
The 10-time Grammy winner recently opened up about what keeps him going.
"Everything's a fun time because there’s still a 7-year-old Carlos in me that looks at life like, 'What are we going to get into today?'" Santana told People. "I'm just starting, and everything has prepared me for this."
Santana’s rep spoke to Us Weekly about his recent health update.