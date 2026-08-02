Carmen Electra, 54, Declares No One's 'Too Old' to Pose for Playboy as She Raves Over Her New Risqué Photoshoot: 'It Looks So Good'

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Carmen Electra has been loud and proud about her return to Playboy. In a new interview, the model defended stripping down for the brand at age 54, declaring, "Don't let anyone tell you you're too old. That's a myth."

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'You Have to Change Your Thought Process'

Source: mega Carmen Electra said 'don't let anyone tell you you're too old' for anything you want to do.

"You are living your own life. You're not living your life for other people. And honestly, if you're manifesting that, that's what it's going to be for you," Electra explained to Fox News Digital. "You have to change your thought process. You have to start telling yourself every morning, 'I'm beautiful. I'm good enough. I look great. I'm pretty.' Whatever it is that you want to be, you can be that."

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Source: @carmenelectra/instagram The model said she never wants to lose her 'inner child.'

The MTV alum adopted her positive mindset from books about Buddhism, sharing how one "talked about your inner child and never losing your inner child." "And I've always been a bit childish. So I always thought, 'I'm not going to lose it.' I never want to lose that, and I'm not going to," the brunette beauty continued. "And I think the people who are older than me, who are still in this business and who I think are beautiful, have a youthful spirit. And people will love you for being who you really, truly are."

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'Let's Go for It'

Source: @carmenelectra/instagram Carmen Electra said she's 'happy' with the way fans reacted to her new Playboy photoshoot.

When the opportunity first came to her, Electra thought, "I'm going to go with the flow of life." She also noted she's already been posting risqué photos on Instagram and OnlyFans, "so why not?" "Let's go for it. Let's do it. And it's Playboy. Playboy is so iconic," the star raved. "So let's do it. And I'm so happy that I did." The Starsky & Hutch actress didn't have much time to prepare since she's "been so busy," so instead of going to the gym, she made it a priority to go for walks. "It looks so good," she proudly said of her photoshoot. "And I'm even happier with the reaction from everyone else out there."

Carmen Electra Says She's 'Putting Myself Out There'

Source: mega The star said she ignores rude comments on social media.