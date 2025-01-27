Hollywood Is Hooked! Denise Richards, Bella Thorne and More Celebrities on OnlyFans

"I do show my b------, my tush [on OnlyFans]," the Wild Things actress, 53, has said. "They're already out there [in my old movies], if you Google 'em."

Denise Richards, who joined the website in 2022, also opened up about the negative reactions to her chosen path.

"Because it's not fair that — whether people agree or not, and it's easy to judge — how can I judge stuff with some of the things I've done in my career," she said during her appearance on a February 2024 episode of Nick Viall's "The Viall Files" podcast.

She added, "Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, 'Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older...' You don't think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you're like, 'Well s--- — I have to deal with this.' It's hard."