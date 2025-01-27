or
Hollywood Is Hooked! Denise Richards, Bella Thorne and More Celebrities on OnlyFans

From Denise Richards to Bella Thorne, these stars joined OnlyFans to connect with their adult audiences.

Jan. 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Denise Richards

"I do show my b------, my tush [on OnlyFans]," the Wild Things actress, 53, has said. "They're already out there [in my old movies], if you Google 'em."

Denise Richards, who joined the website in 2022, also opened up about the negative reactions to her chosen path.

"Because it's not fair that — whether people agree or not, and it's easy to judge — how can I judge stuff with some of the things I've done in my career," she said during her appearance on a February 2024 episode of Nick Viall's "The Viall Files" podcast.

She added, "Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, 'Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older...' You don't think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you're like, 'Well s--- — I have to deal with this.' It's hard."

Sami Sheen

After turning 18 in 2022, Denise and Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami launched her OnlyFans account. A subscription is $9.99 a month.

Reflecting on the since-deleted post that asked fans whether she and Sami should "do another [OnlyFans] collaboration," Denise said, "They're so judgmental to me and people are like, 'How can you do this? Your daughter.'"

The matriarch added, "Did I do a picture with my daughter's faces and I that was on social media? Yes. Did I collaborate with my daughter for like a sexual OnlyFans shoot? Abso-f--------lutely not. That is not true. I haven't even been on my daughter's site. I was protecting her as a young woman coming into this industry, being judged."

Lily Allen

In June 2024, the 39-year-old singer launched a $10-a-month account featuring photos of her feet.

"Just dipping my toes in," Lily Allen's bio reads.

Cardi B

Instead of posting nudes, rapper Cardi B, 32, used her now-inactive account "to talk [directly] to my fans" during the pandemic.

Carmen Electra

"I could be my own boss," Baywatch star and former Playboy model Carmen Electra, 52, has said of why she joined the platform in 2022, calling it "very empowering."

Denise Richards

Coco Austin

Coco Austin, 45, who's married to rapper-actor Ice-T, 66, started posting "s--- hot content" on the site in 2023 for $19.99 a month.

Iggy Azalea

Despite reportedly pulling in $9 million a month on the platform at one time, "Fancy" rapper Iggy Azalea, 34, left in 2024 to pursue a cryptocurrency venture.

Bella Thorne

When Bella Thorne joined the platform in 2020, the former Disney Channel star, 27, became the first OnlyFans creator to earn $1 million in a single day.

Larsa Pippen

In 2023, former Bravo star Larsa Pippen, 50, speculated that her "numbers [were] up" on OnlyFans "because I speak Arabic" and "that's my community of people."

Tyler Posey

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey, 33, played guitar and sang — naked — in a 2020 video announcing he'd joined OnlyFans. He's since deactivated his account.

