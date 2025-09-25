'Baywatch' Star Carmen Electra, 53, Spreads Her Legs as She Poses for Hot Photoshoot

Article continues below advertisement

Carmen Electra is turning up the heat at 53! The Baywatch stunner just dropped a sizzling set of photos where she lounged across her famous red couch in a daring black corset top, fishnet tights and cut-off denim shorts. She finished the edgy look with thigh-high velvet boots and smoldering makeup, showing off the same s-- appeal that made her a household name in the ‘90s.

Source: @carmenelectra/Instagram The model spread her legs across her red couch in one of the striking shots.

In one striking shot, Electra spread her legs across the couch while locking eyes with the camera. Another had her stretched out sideways, flaunting her curves and the lace-up detailing of her corset, with bold fishnets peeking out underneath. But this photoshoot wasn’t just about turning heads — it came with a big reveal. Electra announced she’s saying goodbye to her signature red sofa as she gets ready to move into a new home.

“This couch has carried laughter, late nights and more than a few unforgettable moments,” she teased in her caption. “I’m sure some of you were part of those memories.” She added, “Say goodbye to the red couch! It’s time for me to move into a new house, so I’m letting it go. Red is more than a color. It’s motion, emotion, memory.”

Source: @carmenelectra/Instagram Carmen Electra, 53, posed in a black corset, fishnets and thigh-high boots.

The couch has been a staple in her glamorous home, a property she purchased for $2.11 million back in 2016. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom residence featured dramatic chandeliers, sweeping staircases, bold décor — and, of course, Electra’s personal touch with her couch.

Despite her bombshell status, Electra has never hidden her humble beginnings. "I was homeless in L.A., I’m not from a rich family or anything like that," she recalled in an interview. "I knew where I needed to be in N.Y. or L.A.. So there was a lot of struggling, and I didn’t really know what I was going to do. But I just started to try things and come out of my shell really. So that’s the beginning."

Source: @carmenelectra/Instagram Carmen Electra revealed she’s saying goodbye to the red sofa as she moves into a new home.

Though she started as a trained dancer, breaking into Hollywood wasn’t easy. "I would not want to go into auditions, I’d leave and say everyone’s so pretty, I can’t do this, I can’t memorize anything," she admitted. But the starlet didn’t give up. "I felt like trying things and meeting some good people on the way that helped me," she explained.

Source: @carmenelectra/Instagram The star bought the glamorous five-bedroom property for $2.11 million in 2016.