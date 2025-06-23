Carmen Electra Nearly Exposes Her Assets in Scandalous Photo
Carmen Electra is proving age is just a number!
The Baywatch beauty, 53, set social media ablaze after posting a jaw-dropping pic on X, nearly suffering a wardrobe malfunction in a super revealing top that barely covered her chest.
Posing in a deep squat, she gave fans a wild peek at her lower curves while rocking leather panties and knee-high Chanel boots.
Her signature blonde locks fell effortlessly over her shoulder as she stared confidently into the camera.
“shirt speaks for itself 🖤,” she teased in the caption, referencing the bold “S-- SYMBOL” printed across her skimpy shirt.
The steamy snap dropped right as the Scary Movie actress launched her new beauty venture, Electra Skincare — a brand inspired by her own skin journey and decades in front of the camera.
“It just feels like the right moment to share everything I’ve learned over the years,” she told NewBeauty. “Growing up, my mom was always preaching about taking care of your skin…but honestly, we didn’t have all the amazing products out there today.”
Back then, she said she would just use soap and water, but now that's all changed.
“Fast-forward to where I was constantly in front of the camera, working long hours, sometimes even falling asleep with a full face of makeup,” Electra shared. “At the time, I didn’t notice much of an impact, but as I got older and started working with big-name photographers and high-profile makeup artists, things began to change. I started breaking out in ways I never had before, and that was a wake-up call.”
Now, she’s all about giving her skin the attention it deserves — and she’s sharing her go-to wellness hacks with fans too.
“I think by now, everyone knows that drinking water is your best friend. Seriously, it’s a game changer,” the Epic Movie alum said. “And, of course, sweating it out with a good workout — that’s just the basics of taking care of your body.”
Electra emphasized that wellness goes deeper than skincare and workouts.
“It’s also about what’s going on inside,” she explained. “I’m big on taking my vitamins and, of course, taking care of my skin. It’s all about balance, you know?”
“If you look back at pictures of me from before I started doing dance music, I used to drink sodas all the time — like, everywhere I went. It was crazy! But once I started focusing on water, and tricked myself into actually enjoying it, I noticed a huge difference. My body felt better, and my skin started to glow. I still have a cheat day every now and then!” she added.