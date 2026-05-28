Carmen Electra Reveals Why Whirlwind Marriage to Dennis Rodman 'Had to End' After 9 Days

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Carmen Electra revealed the heartbreaking moment she knew her marriage to Dennis Rodman had to end while looking back on their '90s romance. "It was just too hard to continue to keep up with him and his friends,” Electra, 54, admitted during a Tuesday, May 26, appearance on the "Legally Golf" podcast. "It was constant drinking."

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Carmen Electra Opened Up About Former Marriage to Dennis Rodman

Source: 'Legally Golf' Podcast/YouTube Dennis Rodman sought to annul his marriage from Carmen Electra after nine days.

The Baywatch alum and the former NBA basketball player, 65, first sparked a connection after crossing paths at a nightclub in 1998. The pair dated for several months before tying the knot at the famous Little Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas, Nev., that November. The romance hit a bump soon after, as Rodman sought an annulment just nine days later. Though they briefly reconciled, they moved forward with a divorce in April 1999.

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Source: 'Legally Golf' Podcast/YouTube Carmen Electra discussed her former marriage on the 'Legally Golf' podcast.

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Carmen Electra Felt She Had to 'Get Away' From Dennis Rodman

Source: 'Legally Golf' Podcast/YouTube Carmen Electra said her face was getting 'puffy' from the 'constant drinking.'

During their short romance, the model recalled not "recognizing" herself when she looked in the mirror, adding, "I had bags under my eyes. My face was puffy. I’m in my 20s! I thought, 'It’s got to stop. It has to stop.'" "I just thought, 'I’ve got to get away from him because what good is going to come out of this?'" she explained during the interview. "It was real love. It wasn’t a made-up story. It wasn’t a publicity stunt. It was real love. It’s sad but it had to end."

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Carmen Electra Called the Breakup 'Hard'

Source: MEGA Carmen Electra said her split from Dennis Rodman was complicated because he could be 'really sweet and cute.'

Their breakup proved tumultuous, as she admitted "there were times" when the athlete would show a soft side by "being really sweet and cute and cry[ing]." "[He'd] want me back," she remembered. "I would just give everything [he gave me] back — not everything. I kept the things that he gave me from when we were together but after that, I gave everything back. It was hard."

Carmen Electra Credited Self-Help for Leaving Relationship

Source: MEGA Carmen Electra called her relationship with Dennis Rodman one of the 'worst' periods in her life.