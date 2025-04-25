Carmen Electra Insists Dennis Rodman Relationship Wasn't 'for Publicity': 'We Were Really in Love'

Electra began dating Rodman in 1998, and they tied the knot later that year in Las Vegas. Nine days after their wedding, the NBA superstar filed to annul the marriage. They later got back together, but they ended up divorcing in 1999.

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” Electra shared of the romance. “It all made me who I am today.”

Electra, who spoke to OK! while talking about her partnership with AI-powered adult content platform Oh, said there were “highs and lows, like with any relationship,” but “the lows taught me a lot, and the highs were really beautiful.” “People used to say it was all for publicity, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” she insisted. “We were really in love. And believe it or not, Dennis is super romantic. He has such a big heart when he lets you in.”