Carmen Electra Insists Dennis Rodman Relationship Wasn't 'for Publicity': 'We Were Really in Love'
Baywatch star Carmen Electra recently caught up with OK! to discuss her days on the show and her whirlwind romance with Dennis Rodman, which some speculated was just for show.
Electra began dating Rodman in 1998, and they tied the knot later that year in Las Vegas. Nine days after their wedding, the NBA superstar filed to annul the marriage. They later got back together, but they ended up divorcing in 1999.
“I wouldn’t change a thing,” Electra shared of the romance. “It all made me who I am today.”
Electra, who spoke to OK! while talking about her partnership with AI-powered adult content platform Oh, said there were “highs and lows, like with any relationship,” but “the lows taught me a lot, and the highs were really beautiful.” “People used to say it was all for publicity, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” she insisted. “We were really in love. And believe it or not, Dennis is super romantic. He has such a big heart when he lets you in.”
As far as her romantic life goes today, Electra claimed she is “dating" — but "we will keep it at that.”
Electra also spoke about Baywatch, noting he favorite memory was “definitely that tandem surfing scene. I had never surfed in the ocean before, just the pool, but I actually nailed it on the first take. And being just being on set with the girls — we had so much fun and some of us are still close to this day.”
“Baywatch Hawaii was extra special too,” she added. “I got to work with cast members I hadn’t before, like Nicole [Eggert] and Pamela [Anderson]. It felt like a whole new adventure.”
Electra touched upon her “least favorite” memory from the show, specifically how “cold the water” was in Malibu.
"It was frigid!" she shared.
While she didn’t mention specific cast members she stays in touch with today, Electra shared when they “came together for the documentary, it felt like no time had passed.”
“We’ve all been reconnecting more since then, which has been really special,” she elaborated about the four-part series, which came out in 2024. “It brought back so many memories, and now we’re all kinda keeping in touch again. It’s like this little Baywatch family vibe.”
Electra, who is as stunning as ever at 53, also gave the scoop on her daily regimen.
“It changed everything for me,” she explained of drinking water on a daily basis. “I used to be a total Coca-Cola girl. I mean, I’d finish a performance and then chug a Coke. People couldn’t believe it, but when I started working on dance music again around 2013, I realized I needed to take better care of my voice and honestly just feel better overall. That’s when I taught myself to actually love water, and the difference it made in my skin was instant.”
“Now it’s my go-to beauty secret,” she added. “I also take my vitamins, because I really believe beauty starts from the inside out.”