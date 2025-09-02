or
BREAKING NEWS
'RHONY' Alum Carole Radziwill and Harry Styles Spark Romance Rumors at Friend's Wedding: Photo

Composite photo of Harry Styles and Carole Radziwill
Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill and Harry Styles were spotted at a wedding together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of New York City alum Carole Radziwill and famous crooner Harry Styles have become the talk of the town after they were seen at a wedding together.

“I saw @caroleradziwill struggling to get her rather large @giambattistavalliparis dress up the grand stairwell. Naturally and quickly, I managed to get my iPhone out of my dinner clutch to document what could have been fashion Parisian castle roadkill,” Cassandra Grey wrote on Instagram on September 1.

Harry Styles 'Graciously Lent His Arm' to Carole Radziwill

Photo of Harry Styles and Carole Radziwill
Source: @cassandragrey/Instagram

Cassandra Grey said Harry Styles 'lent his arm' to the 'RHONY' star.

Grey, along with Styles and Radziwill, was a guest at the wedding of Charles Porch and Robert Denning.

“Then a stranger to Carole and I, a handsome @harrystyles, seemingly out of nowhere graciously lent her his arm like Cinderella’s prince,” she added in the caption, which showed several snaps from the wedding, including one of Styles and Radziwill walking up the stairs.

Of course, people went nuts over the sighting. One person wrote, "Mama Cougar is back on the prowl," while another said, "She does like them younger. Go Carole!"

A third person added, "THEYRE DATING TOTALLY AHHH."

While Radziwill has been known to date younger men, it’s clear from Grey’s caption their interaction was platonic.

Carole Raziwill Says Dating Is 'Fun'

Photo of Carole Radziwill
Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill's husband, Anthony, died in August 1999.

In February, Radziwill said she “hated dating” in her 20s as she “wasn’t confident” and it felt “awkward.”

“Then I met my husband, I was 25,” she told a news outlet. “We were together for 10 years.”

In August 1999, at the young age of 40, Radziwill’s husband, Anthony Radziwill, passed away.

Carole, who was only in her 30s, eventually started dating again, noting it was “fun” and “got better and better and better.”

“And now it’s, like, rocking!” she added. “It’s just so fun.”

Carole Radziwill's Return to Bravo

Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Carole Radziwill made a surprise return to 'WWHL' on August 4.

Aside from making a splash with Harry, Carole recently returned to Bravo after a seven-year hiatus.

The former RHONY star made a surprise appearance on Watch What Happens Live on August 4 as the mystery guest.

Andy Cohen, who had previously beefed with Carole, said it was “good to see” her and called her return “triumphant.”

Carole Radziwill Said It Was 'Crazy' Returning to Bravo

Photo of Carole Radziwill
Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Carole Radziwill said it was 'crazy' to be on 'WWHL' after not appearing on Bravo for seven years.

"This is so crazy, by the way, to be here," she stated as she looked around the room.

“I know, it's been a minute!” Cohen replied. “Radzi, it's been a minute!"

While on the late-night talk show, Radziwill talked about her appearance on CNN’s upcoming documentary American Prince, which focuses on her late cousin John F. Kennedy Jr.

"It's nice because I don't participate in a lot of that, but I had a chance to say something nice about John and George [magazine]," she shared. "I'm probably the only woman in the world who's tired of seeing John without a shirt on, so I get to talk about what really mattered to him and his passion and his magazine and of course, Carolyn [Bessette-Kennedy].”

