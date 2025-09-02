'RHONY' Alum Carole Radziwill and Harry Styles Spark Romance Rumors at Friend's Wedding: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of New York City alum Carole Radziwill and famous crooner Harry Styles have become the talk of the town after they were seen at a wedding together. “I saw @caroleradziwill struggling to get her rather large @giambattistavalliparis dress up the grand stairwell. Naturally and quickly, I managed to get my iPhone out of my dinner clutch to document what could have been fashion Parisian castle roadkill,” Cassandra Grey wrote on Instagram on September 1.

Harry Styles 'Graciously Lent His Arm' to Carole Radziwill

Source: @cassandragrey/Instagram Cassandra Grey said Harry Styles 'lent his arm' to the 'RHONY' star.

Grey, along with Styles and Radziwill, was a guest at the wedding of Charles Porch and Robert Denning. “Then a stranger to Carole and I, a handsome @harrystyles, seemingly out of nowhere graciously lent her his arm like Cinderella’s prince,” she added in the caption, which showed several snaps from the wedding, including one of Styles and Radziwill walking up the stairs. Of course, people went nuts over the sighting. One person wrote, "Mama Cougar is back on the prowl," while another said, "She does like them younger. Go Carole!" A third person added, "THEYRE DATING TOTALLY AHHH." While Radziwill has been known to date younger men, it’s clear from Grey’s caption their interaction was platonic.

Carole Raziwill Says Dating Is 'Fun'

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill's husband, Anthony, died in August 1999.

In February, Radziwill said she “hated dating” in her 20s as she “wasn’t confident” and it felt “awkward.” “Then I met my husband, I was 25,” she told a news outlet. “We were together for 10 years.” In August 1999, at the young age of 40, Radziwill’s husband, Anthony Radziwill, passed away. Carole, who was only in her 30s, eventually started dating again, noting it was “fun” and “got better and better and better.” “And now it’s, like, rocking!” she added. “It’s just so fun.”

Carole Radziwill's Return to Bravo

Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube Carole Radziwill made a surprise return to 'WWHL' on August 4.

Aside from making a splash with Harry, Carole recently returned to Bravo after a seven-year hiatus. The former RHONY star made a surprise appearance on Watch What Happens Live on August 4 as the mystery guest. Andy Cohen, who had previously beefed with Carole, said it was “good to see” her and called her return “triumphant.”

Carole Radziwill Said It Was 'Crazy' Returning to Bravo

Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube Carole Radziwill said it was 'crazy' to be on 'WWHL' after not appearing on Bravo for seven years.