Kennedy Curse Continues: Caroline Kennedy's Daughter Tatiana Schlossberg Dead at 35 After Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

The JFK Library Foundation took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share a statement on behalf of Schlossberg's family, which includes husband George Moran and their two children, a son and daughter.

"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," the post read, signed "George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory."

The devastating announcement comes after Tatiana revealed she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in November. She received the medical news in May 2024 after giving birth to her second child.

“A few hours later, my doctor noticed that my blood count looked strange. A normal white-blood-cell count is around four to eleven thousand cells per microliter. Mine was a hundred and thirty-one thousand cells per microliter,” the granddaughter of John F. Kennedy wrote in an essay published by The New Yorker. "It could just be something related to pregnancy and delivery, the doctor said, or it could be leukemia."

The journalist noted that she "could not be cured by a standard course."

"I had a son whom I loved more than anything and a newborn I needed to take care of," she elaborated.

Tatiana underwent chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant after doctors told her in January that she only had one year left to live. She took part in a clinical trial of CAR-T-cell therapy, a type of immunotherapy that combats blood cancers.

The author praised her family for "raising [her] children and sitting in [her] various hospital rooms almost every day for the last year and a half."

“They have held my hand unflinchingly while I have suffered, trying not to show their pain and sadness in order to protect me from it. This has been a great gift, even though I feel their pain every day," she said.

Tatiana also lamented over how she has "added a new tragedy" to her sister Rose's life, despite her efforts to be "a good student and a good sister and a good daughter."

"There’s nothing I can do to stop it," she expressed.