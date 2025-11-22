John F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg, 35, Diagnosed With Leukemia

Article continues below advertisement

John F. Kennedy's granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. The 35-year-old daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg revealed the unfortunate news in an essay published in the The New Yorker on November 22.

Tatiana Schlossberg Received Her Diagnosis in 2024

Source: MEGA Tatiana Schlossberg has terminal cancer.

The sister of democratic pundit Jack Schlossberg noted that she got her diagnosis after she gave birth to her second child in May 2024. “A few hours later, my doctor noticed that my blood count looked strange. A normal white-blood-cell count is around four to eleven thousand cells per microliter. Mine was a hundred and thirty-one thousand cells per microliter,” the environmental journalist penned. “It could just be something related to pregnancy and delivery, the doctor said, or it could be leukemia,” she said.

Tatiana Underwent a Bone Marrow Transplant

Source: MEGA Tatiana Schlossberg has two siblings, Rose and Jack.

Tatiana, who has been married to George Moran since 2017, added: "I could not be cured by a standard course." "I had a son whom I loved more than anything and a newborn I needed to take care of," she said. Tatiana’s son, Edwin is 3-year-old, while her newborn daughter is now 18 months old. The Yale graduate explained she needed chemotherapy and underwent treatment while also having a bone marrow transplant.

Source: MEGA The Kennedy family has been plagued with a curse for decades.

“I had swum a mile in the pool the day before [I went into labor], nine months pregnant. I wasn’t sick. I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew," she recalled. This past January, Tatiana was told by her medical team that her cancer was terminal, and she has just one year left to live. At the time, she joined a clinical trial of CAR-T-cell therapy, a class of immunotherapy that fights against blood cancers. Thankfully, she has the great support of her family, who have been "raising my children and sitting in my various hospital rooms almost every day for the last year and a half."

The Kennedy 'Curse'

Source: MEGA Tatiana Schlossberg is the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg.