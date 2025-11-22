John F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg, 35, Diagnosed With Leukemia
Nov. 22 2025, Updated 2:14 p.m. ET
John F. Kennedy's granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.
The 35-year-old daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg revealed the unfortunate news in an essay published in the The New Yorker on November 22.
Tatiana Schlossberg Received Her Diagnosis in 2024
The sister of democratic pundit Jack Schlossberg noted that she got her diagnosis after she gave birth to her second child in May 2024.
“A few hours later, my doctor noticed that my blood count looked strange. A normal white-blood-cell count is around four to eleven thousand cells per microliter. Mine was a hundred and thirty-one thousand cells per microliter,” the environmental journalist penned.
“It could just be something related to pregnancy and delivery, the doctor said, or it could be leukemia,” she said.
Tatiana Underwent a Bone Marrow Transplant
Tatiana, who has been married to George Moran since 2017, added: "I could not be cured by a standard course."
"I had a son whom I loved more than anything and a newborn I needed to take care of," she said. Tatiana’s son, Edwin is 3-year-old, while her newborn daughter is now 18 months old.
The Yale graduate explained she needed chemotherapy and underwent treatment while also having a bone marrow transplant.
“I had swum a mile in the pool the day before [I went into labor], nine months pregnant. I wasn’t sick. I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew," she recalled.
This past January, Tatiana was told by her medical team that her cancer was terminal, and she has just one year left to live. At the time, she joined a clinical trial of CAR-T-cell therapy, a class of immunotherapy that fights against blood cancers.
Thankfully, she has the great support of her family, who have been "raising my children and sitting in my various hospital rooms almost every day for the last year and a half."
The Kennedy 'Curse'
“They have held my hand unflinchingly while I have suffered, trying not to show their pain and sadness in order to protect me from it. This has been a great gift, even though I feel their pain every day," she reflected.
Tatiana, who also has a sister, Rose, noted how she has tried for "my whole life," to be "a good student and a good sister and a good daughter."
"Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it," she mourned.
There has been a so-called curse that has long plagued the Kennedy clan, which has been classified as a series of deaths, tragedies and accidents involving members of the clan.