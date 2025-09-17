Why Was Carrie Ann Inaba Missing From 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 Premiere?

Article continues below advertisement

Why Carrie Ann Inaba Missed the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 Premiere

Source: MEGA Carrie Ann Inaba revealed the reason behind her absence in an Instagram post.

Everyone on Dancing With the Stars had to move and groove — even without Carrie Ann Inaba. The ABC dance competition made waves when Season 34 officially premiered on September 16, and so did the absence of the longtime judge. Hours before the episode aired, Inaba revealed why she had to skip the special day. "I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I'm resting up and can't wait to be back next week in good health," Inaba shared on Instagram. "In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I'll be cheering you on from home. 🤍🙏 Have a great show everyone! 🪩💃🏻🕺🏻⭐️."

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Sent Carrie Ann Inaba Well-Wishes

Source: MEGA The judge shared the news just hours before the Season 34 premiere.

Several DWTS stars wished Inaba well in the comments section after the 57-year-old choreographer delivered the news. Host Julianne Hough wrote, "Get better soon sis ❤️‍🩹." "Hope you feel better Carrie Ann! ❤️❤️," pro Britt Stewart added. "Feel better Carrie Ann!!!" pro Jenna Johnson said, while Season 34 contestant Hilaria Baldwin wrote, "Feel better ❤️."

'Dancing With the Stars' Hosts Addressed Carrie Ann Inaba's Absence

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless Carrie Ann Inaba is expected to return for the next episode of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

During the DWTS Season 34 premiere, Hough and her co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro, discussed Inaba's absence while also sending their support to her. "It's great to have all of you at home joining us in the ballroom and wonderful to see our judges — well, two of them," the actor said of judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli during the live broadcast. "Carrie Ann is under the weather and hopes to be back with us next week." Julianne added, "Get well soon, Carrie Ann. We love you."

Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli Had Gaffes at the Judges' Table Without Carrie Ann Inaba

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless 'Dancing With the Stars' did not have a temporary replacement for Carrie Ann Inaba.