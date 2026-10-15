Carrie Ann Inaba Shocks 'Dancing With the Stars' Viewers After Swearing Live on Air

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Carrie Ann Inaba had an unexpected slip-up during the October 13 episode of Dancing With the Stars when she accidentally let a swear word fly while critiquing Jackson Olson and his professional dance partner, Emma Slater. The moment unfolded during the competition's first-ever Super Bowl Night, which also featured the shocking elimination of a fan-favorite couple. Inaba appeared so impressed by the duo's energetic salsa routine that she accidentally cursed while sharing her feedback on live television. Olson, a second baseman for the Savannah Bananas baseball team, delivered what appeared to be one of his strongest performances of the season, earning an enthusiastic reaction from the longtime judge.

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'My Savannah Bananas Are Kicking A--'

Source: MEGA The 'DWTS' judge was really impressed by Olson and Slater's salsa performance.

Olson and Slater took to the ballroom floor with an energetic salsa routine set to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' hit song "Uptown Funk." The performance left Inaba visibly impressed, especially after she had been waiting for the baseball player to show more confidence and bring greater energy to his routines. "The confidence has kicked in! That is what we have been waiting for," she enthusiastically told the pair. However, the longtime DWTS judge got a little carried away with her praise, accidentally letting an expletive slip on live television. "My Savannah Bananas are kicking a-- and — I’m not supposed to say that! Can we say that? I don’t know. Sorry, I got bleeped just now!" she exclaimed. Despite Inaba's assumption that her comment had been censored, the swear word reportedly made it to air, turning her enthusiastic critique into one of the night's most memorable moments.

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not the first time Carrie Ann called out Jenna for a lift lmao. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/3iC8sxV6YG — Cass is playing FW 💜🔞 (@perfectcrimes_) October 14, 2026

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The 'DWTS' Judge Praises Olson's Progress

Source: MEGA The contestant showed improvement compared to his past performances on the show.

Inaba quickly brushed off the on-air slip-up and shifted her focus back to Olson's performance, praising the athlete for taking the judges' feedback from the previous week to heart. "That was really fantastic," she told the pair. "That is what we’ve been looking for, when you step it up with that confidence, and you do everything full out. We still have to fine-tune a few things but that was amazing, I’m so happy for you," the judge continued, making it clear just how impressed she was with Olson's improvement.

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Olson and Slater Earn Their Highest Score

Source: MEGA The pair received praise from all judges.

The judges' glowing feedback translated into an impressive score for Olson and Slater, who earned 31 out of 40 points for their salsa routine. The pair also received their first scores of eight of the season, marking a major milestone in their DWTS journey. Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli also praised the baseball player's progress, declaring that his "performance has improved incredibly." Derek Hough and guest judge Joe Buck were equally impressed, adding to the positive reception of the duo's standout performance.

Olson 'Manifested This Whole Thing'

Source: MEGA Olson has been managing his responsibilities in Savannah Bananas and 'DWTS'.