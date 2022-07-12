Carrie Underwood In Crisis As Her Latest Album Is A Flop & Her Upcoming Tour Is Causing Tension Between Her & Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood's latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, seems to not be as successful as her prior releases. After just one month, the singer's album has fallen out of the Top 200 of the Billboard Album chart, and the situation is causing tension between her and husband Mike Fisher.

“Carrie wanted them [her family] to come along, but Mike wasn’t into it,” a source revealed. “The kids are getting older, and they need stability. Plus, he wasn’t too enthused about living out of a suitcase for seven months.”

“Work is a huge priority for her, and they’re still figuring out how they’re going to handle her being gone for weeks at a time. But at least Carrie and Mike are still trying," the insider added.