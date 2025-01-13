Carrie Underwood Faces Backlash After Nabbing Donald Trump Inauguration Gig: 'Incredibly Outrageous'
Carrie Underwood received backlash after it was announced she will be performing at Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration on Monday, January 20.
Political reporter Matthew Foldi shared the picture on X, revealing that the country star, 41, will sing "America the Beautiful" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
After the news spread, people quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts about Underwood's upcoming gig.
- 'Someone Who Hates Women Deeply Is About to Be the President': Billie Eilish Assures Fans They Are 'Safe' With Her After Slamming Donald Trump at Nashville Show
- 'Unbelievable And Ridiculous': Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Irate After Antifa Conspiracy Theory About Capitol Riots Shut Down By IG
- Barbra Streisand Says She'll Leave the U.S. If Donald Trump Wins the 2024 Election
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
One person wrote, "People being surprised that Carrie Underwood is a Trump supporter is wild. Like girl. The signs were all there," while another said, "of course Carrie Underwood’s white country a-- is a Trump supporter."
A third person added: "It's incredibly outrageous that Carrie Underwood would show up to play at Trump's inauguration. How can someone who has become famous thanks to the support of millions of people, including a large part of the liberal public, choose to associate herself with a president who has sown so much hatred and division in the country? The song 'America the Beautiful' becomes ironic when performed by someone who chooses to support a leader who has stripped so many communities of their dignity," while a fourth person fumed: "I'm not a country music person, but I always liked some of Carrie Underwood's stuff. Blown Away was really good. But her performing at Trump's inauguration leaves a bitter taste in my mouth."
Meanwhile, others praised the blonde babe. "Carrie Underwood performing at Trump's Inauguration — you go girl. It's amazing to see a celebrity who can think for themself. To the haters saying they're going to boycott her because of this decision — shame on you. Your loss," one person wrote, while another added, "Carrie Underwood performing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Trump’s inauguration? Perfect choice—she’s so stunning, she might just make the anthem trend higher than the inauguration itself!"
A third added: "Carrie Underwood performing 'America the Beautiful' at President Trump's inauguration? Perfect choice! Her voice and that song will set the perfect tone for celebrating our great nation. Let's make America beautiful again! #MAGA."