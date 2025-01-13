Carrie Underwood Faces Backlash After Nabbing Donald Trump Inauguration Gig: 'Incredibly Outrageous'

Carrie Underwood received backlash after it was announced she will be performing at Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration on Monday, January 20.

Political reporter Matthew Foldi shared the picture on X, revealing that the country star, 41, will sing "America the Beautiful" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

After the news spread, people quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts about Underwood's upcoming gig.