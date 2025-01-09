or
'Evil' Keith Olbermann Chastized for Supporting James Woods' House Burning Down Due to Actor's Support of Trump

Composite photo of James Woods and Keith Olbermann
Source: MEGA

Keith Olbermann called James Woods a 'despicable being.'

By:

Jan. 9 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Actor James Woods is among the multitudes of celebrities who lost their homes in the Pacific Palisades wildfires. While this would garner sympathy from most, former ESPN host Keith Olbermann is gloating at the devastating news due to Woods’ support of President Donald Trump.

Phot of James Woods
Source: MEGA

James Woods' house burnt down in the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

A member of social media platform took to X on January 8 to share Woods’ house was “burning down," saying it is “karma calling.” Actress Angela Belcamino, a self-designated “bold” liberal, shared the post to criticize it, writing she’s “not a fan” of Woods but “being happy his house burnt down isn’t the answer.” “Be better,” Belcamino added.

Photo of Keith Olbermann
Source: MEGA

Keith Olbermann claimed MAGA supporters 'must be defeated.'

This is when Olbermann piped in, writing on X this is “the attitude that lost the election.” “They will not compromise they will not convert they will not be human,” Olbermann continued. “They must be defeated — and any chance to bruise or batter them psychologically must be exploited.” The subtext of Olbermann’s post is clear — he believes it’s OK Woods’ house burnt down simply because of who Woods threw his political support behind in the past election.

Belcamino responded to Olbermann, insisting he hadn’t “learned a thing from 2024 and doubling down on this kind of rhetoric will cost the democrats again in 2028.” Olbermann doubled down on his opinion, sharing Woods is a “despicable being, especially to women.” “There’s a reason he was cast as Roy Cohn,” Olbermann added.

Photo of James Woods
Source: MEGA

James woods shared the Pacific Palisades wildfires are like 'an inferno.'

Members of X rushed to criticize Olbermann, with one writing his “evil was showing.” “Delete your account,” another user piped in. Still, others told Olbermann to “calm down” and to “get the help” he “so desperately” needs. Name-calling also took place, with people saying he's a “low life piece of scum” and “evil.”

Phot of Keith Olbermann
Source: MEGA

Keith Olbermann was slammed for his comments on James Woods' house burning down.

In an interview with CNN on January 8, Woods opened up on losing his home.

“Our beautiful little house,” a shaken Woods shared. “We finally had it done, and we were swimming everyday and my blood pressure was going down. If you ever saw the views from that house before this fire, they were just… It was paradise. And our neighbors, we knew them all. One day you’re swimming in the pool and the next day it’s all gone.” “There was so much chaos,” Woods added. “It was like an inferno. Every house was on fire around us."

