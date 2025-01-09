'Evil' Keith Olbermann Chastized for Supporting James Woods' House Burning Down Due to Actor's Support of Trump

Actor James Woods is among the multitudes of celebrities who lost their homes in the Pacific Palisades wildfires. While this would garner sympathy from most, former ESPN host Keith Olbermann is gloating at the devastating news due to Woods’ support of President Donald Trump .

A member of social media platform took to X on January 8 to share Woods’ house was “burning down," saying it is “karma calling.” Actress Angela Belcamino , a self-designated “bold” liberal, shared the post to criticize it, writing she’s “not a fan” of Woods but “being happy his house burnt down isn’t the answer.” “Be better,” Belcamino added.

This is when Olbermann piped in, writing on X this is “the attitude that lost the election.” “They will not compromise they will not convert they will not be human,” Olbermann continued. “They must be defeated — and any chance to bruise or batter them psychologically must be exploited.” The subtext of Olbermann’s post is clear — he believes it’s OK Woods’ house burnt down simply because of who Woods threw his political support behind in the past election.

Belcamino responded to Olbermann, insisting he hadn’t “learned a thing from 2024 and doubling down on this kind of rhetoric will cost the democrats again in 2028.” Olbermann doubled down on his opinion, sharing Woods is a “despicable being, especially to women.” “There’s a reason he was cast as Roy Cohn,” Olbermann added.