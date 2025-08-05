Carrie Underwood Unveils Her 'Natural Hair Color' for the First Time Since She Was 12 Years Old: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Carrie Underwood just hit the refresh button!

The country icon, 42, took to Instagram to show off a surprising new hair transformation. Ditching her signature blonde locks, the "Before He Cheats" singer revealed a warm, soft bronde shade styled in effortless waves.

“Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “But I thought it might be time to give it a second chance.”

Source: @carrieunderwood/Instagram Carrie Underwood debuted her natural hair color for the first time since age 12.

She gave a shout-out to her glam team, tagging @hairbykatelin_ and @parlour3beauty for helping her “get back to [her] roots.” Underwood topped it off with hashtags #NewOldMe and #Bronde.

The updated look is a subtle but fresh departure from the platinum tones she’s rocked for 30 years, and her followers didn’t hold back in the comments section.

Source: @carrieunderwood/Instagram The singer thanked her glam team for helping her 'get back to [her] roots.'

“WOW 🔥,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Fabulous as always 💕.” “Wow! 😍 So beautiful Carrie. Love it!✨,” a third gushed. A fourth chimed in with, “🙌 YASS!! I wish more women would embrace their more natural color! It looks great @carrieunderwood 😘😍.” “You’re absolutely gorgeous and so is your hair! Oh, and not to mention your incredible vocals !! 🙌🏻💕,” another user added. Someone else praised the seasonal timing, “You’re gorge either way! But I am loving this natural look for fall!! So pretty!”

Source: @carrieunderwood/Instagram Carrie Underwood also confirmed she’s returning for the 'Sunday Night Football' theme this year.

Underwood's hair reveal comes hot on the heels of another big announcement. On July 30, it was confirmed that she’s back once again to sing the now-iconic “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” anthem for NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

This marks her 13th year in a row performing the NFL theme, and the first broadcast is set to air on September 7 when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills. For this year’s version, Underwood recorded the opening at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas — the same venue where she just wrapped up her Reflection residency in April.

Source: MEGA The 'Before He Cheats' singer filmed the new opening at her Las Vegas residency venue.

“For the 20th season of SNF, we wanted to set the tone for the night by reimagining the anthem sound in a way that plays to Carrie’s powerhouse vocals, while visually creating a seamless blend of stylized shots and behind-the-scenes moments,” explained creative director Tripp Dixon in a statement. “It evokes the national roadshow that is Sunday Night Football, week after week in the fall.”