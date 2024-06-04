From 'American Idol' Winner to Country Goddess: Carrie Underwood's Transformation Gallery in 16 Photos

Carrie Underwood looked like a goddess when she arrived at the American Idol Season 4 Finals at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. She donned a floor-length, animal-print halter dress that made her shine more among the crowd.

In an essay for Guidepost Magazine, she revealed her audition was "out of the question" until her mother told her she would take St. Louis — the nearest site from Oklahoma, which is a seven-hour drive.

"It would be easy to say the rest is history, that it was meant to be. But it didn’t feel like that at the time," she wrote in the essay. "Going through a slew of auditions in St. Louis, getting the 'golden ticket' to Hollywood, every contestant’s dream, I was terrified. Every time I had to sing in front of the judges, I’d get nervous the way I did in church that first time."

Fortunately, Underwood took the chance and brought home the title. She has since released a total of nine hit studio albums.