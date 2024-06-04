From 'American Idol' Winner to Country Goddess: Carrie Underwood's Transformation Gallery in 16 Photos
2005
Carrie Underwood looked like a goddess when she arrived at the American Idol Season 4 Finals at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. She donned a floor-length, animal-print halter dress that made her shine more among the crowd.
In an essay for Guidepost Magazine, she revealed her audition was "out of the question" until her mother told her she would take St. Louis — the nearest site from Oklahoma, which is a seven-hour drive.
"It would be easy to say the rest is history, that it was meant to be. But it didn’t feel like that at the time," she wrote in the essay. "Going through a slew of auditions in St. Louis, getting the 'golden ticket' to Hollywood, every contestant’s dream, I was terrified. Every time I had to sing in front of the judges, I’d get nervous the way I did in church that first time."
Fortunately, Underwood took the chance and brought home the title. She has since released a total of nine hit studio albums.
2006
The now-41-year-old "How Great Thou Art" singer rocked her satin gown during the 41st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Nevada.
2007
Underwood opted for an updo hairstyle when she joined the Grammy Foundation's 9th Annual Music Preservation Project in Los Angeles, Calif.
2010
Underwood curled her short blonde hair for the People's Choice Awards and wore a strapless dress paired with black pumps.
2011
The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker appeared on the American Idol red carpet event in 2011, six years after winning the show.
2012
Underwood hit the 2012 Billboard Awards' arrivals area in her show-stopping Cinderella gown.
2013
As part of her Blown Away Tour, Underwood serenaded her fans at the Mandalay Bay Events Center while donning a sparkly turquoise and purple-blue dress that resembled a bouquet.
2014
Underwood attended the 8th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium, where she also received the Gene Weed Special Achievement Award.
2015
The "Two Black Cadillacs" singer impressed her fans with a performance on Today at Rockefeller Plaza following the release of her fifth studio album, Storyteller.
2016
Underwood sported a leather outfit when she attended Carnival Vista.
2017
Underwood turned heads when she wore a glamorous and dazzling dress at the 2017 ACM Awards. She wore a thick silver choker that complemented her outfit and a few rings.
2018
In 2018, the "Cowboy Casanova" singer arrived in her red trench coat for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
2019
During her triumphant 2019 ACM Awards appearance, Underwood took the stage in a black dress that highlighted her toned legs. The dark-colored gown also had sparkly details all over, making the singer shine bright.
2020
Underwood flaunted her youthful-looking glow during the Country Radio Seminar 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
2022
The 57th ACM Awards surely had Underwood on its list of best-dressed stars, as the "Remind Me" singer graced the red carpet in her sequin mini dress.
2023
Underwood donned a sparkly green romper while performing on the Today show. Her outfit also featured fringe that completed the look.