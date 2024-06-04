OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Carrie Underwood
OK LogoPHOTOS

From 'American Idol' Winner to Country Goddess: Carrie Underwood's Transformation Gallery in 16 Photos

cutest celebrity mother daughter photos
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 4 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

2005

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood looked like a goddess when she arrived at the American Idol Season 4 Finals at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. She donned a floor-length, animal-print halter dress that made her shine more among the crowd.

In an essay for Guidepost Magazine, she revealed her audition was "out of the question" until her mother told her she would take St. Louis — the nearest site from Oklahoma, which is a seven-hour drive.

"It would be easy to say the rest is history, that it was meant to be. But it didn’t feel like that at the time," she wrote in the essay. "Going through a slew of auditions in St. Louis, getting the 'golden ticket' to Hollywood, every contestant’s dream, I was terrified. Every time I had to sing in front of the judges, I’d get nervous the way I did in church that first time."

Fortunately, Underwood took the chance and brought home the title. She has since released a total of nine hit studio albums.

Article continues below advertisement

2006

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The now-41-year-old "How Great Thou Art" singer rocked her satin gown during the 41st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Nevada.

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Underwood opted for an updo hairstyle when she joined the Grammy Foundation's 9th Annual Music Preservation Project in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Underwood curled her short blonde hair for the People's Choice Awards and wore a strapless dress paired with black pumps.

Article continues below advertisement

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker appeared on the American Idol red carpet event in 2011, six years after winning the show.

Article continues below advertisement

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Underwood hit the 2012 Billboard Awards' arrivals area in her show-stopping Cinderella gown.

Article continues below advertisement

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

As part of her Blown Away Tour, Underwood serenaded her fans at the Mandalay Bay Events Center while donning a sparkly turquoise and purple-blue dress that resembled a bouquet.

Article continues below advertisement

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Underwood attended the 8th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium, where she also received the Gene Weed Special Achievement Award.

MORE ON:
Carrie Underwood
Article continues below advertisement

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "Two Black Cadillacs" singer impressed her fans with a performance on Today at Rockefeller Plaza following the release of her fifth studio album, Storyteller.

Article continues below advertisement

2016

Embedded Image
Source: mega

Underwood sported a leather outfit when she attended Carnival Vista.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Embedded Image
Source: mega

Underwood turned heads when she wore a glamorous and dazzling dress at the 2017 ACM Awards. She wore a thick silver choker that complemented her outfit and a few rings.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Embedded Image
Source: mega

In 2018, the "Cowboy Casanova" singer arrived in her red trench coat for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Embedded Image
Source: mega

During her triumphant 2019 ACM Awards appearance, Underwood took the stage in a black dress that highlighted her toned legs. The dark-colored gown also had sparkly details all over, making the singer shine bright.

Article continues below advertisement

2020

Embedded Image
Source: mega

Underwood flaunted her youthful-looking glow during the Country Radio Seminar 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Embedded Image
Source: mega

The 57th ACM Awards surely had Underwood on its list of best-dressed stars, as the "Remind Me" singer graced the red carpet in her sequin mini dress.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Underwood donned a sparkly green romper while performing on the Today show. Her outfit also featured fringe that completed the look.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.