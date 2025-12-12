Carrie Underwood Stuns Fans as She Looks 'Like a Different Person' in New Selfie

'American Idol' winner Carrie Underwood stunned fans after she looked like a 'completely different person' in new social media photos.

The “Before He Cheats” singer, 42, switched out her normally bright blonde locks for a natural light brown shade in new photos posted via Instagram on Friday, December 12. Underwood dressed casually in a black T-shirt and smiled sweetly for the selfie.

Carrie Underwood’s new look has fans doing a double-take.

Carrie Underwood's new 'bronde' look got a huge response on social media.

“Every child deserves hope,” the country music star captioned the selfie. “Become a Partner in Hope with @stjude and get your @musicgives shirt at musicgives.org and help kids facing cancer.”

Fans were shocked to see the American Idol winner’s look, sharing their reactions in the comments section.

“Still very pretty but looks like a different person,” one fan wrote, while another user added, “Is this Carrie? Doesn’t look like her.”

“If this pic wasn’t on her page, I’d never know who this person is,” a third chimed in.

Meanwhile, others thanked the singer for being an “inspiration” to start their own hair color journey.

“Love your hair I’m wanting to go darker as well! Your an Inspiration, thank you for all that you do! ❤️," they wrote.