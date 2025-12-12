Carrie Underwood Stuns Fans as She Looks 'Like a Different Person' in New Selfie
Dec. 12 2025, Published 3:16 p.m. ET
Carrie Underwood’s new look has fans doing a double-take.
The “Before He Cheats” singer, 42, switched out her normally bright blonde locks for a natural light brown shade in new photos posted via Instagram on Friday, December 12. Underwood dressed casually in a black T-shirt and smiled sweetly for the selfie.
Carrie Underwood's New Look Turned Heads
“Every child deserves hope,” the country music star captioned the selfie. “Become a Partner in Hope with @stjude and get your @musicgives shirt at musicgives.org and help kids facing cancer.”
Fans Reacted to Carrie Underwood's New 'Natural' Look
Fans were shocked to see the American Idol winner’s look, sharing their reactions in the comments section.
“Still very pretty but looks like a different person,” one fan wrote, while another user added, “Is this Carrie? Doesn’t look like her.”
“If this pic wasn’t on her page, I’d never know who this person is,” a third chimed in.
Meanwhile, others thanked the singer for being an “inspiration” to start their own hair color journey.
“Love your hair I’m wanting to go darker as well! Your an Inspiration, thank you for all that you do! ❤️," they wrote.
Carrie Underwood Was First Introduced to Fans as Platinum Blonde
Underwood, who was first introduced to fans on the music competition show in 2005 as a platinum blonde, revealed in August that she was “going back to her roots” for the first time in nearly 30 years.
“Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old,” the "Inside Your Heaven" artist wrote in the caption of the post, announcing her new “bronde” color. “But I thought it might be time to give it a second chance.”
Carrie Underwood Previously Teased Hair Transformation
The “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer has hinted at a potential hair transformation in the past, telling a news outlet in 2011 that she’d “love to do a little more with hair color.”
“I’ve always been blonde! The problem is, I don’t want to shock people,” the Soul Surfer actress recalled. “If I dyed my hair brown, I don’t want people think I’m turning dark and serious. I wish I had started changing my hair around in the beginning, then it wouldn’t be such a big shock if I did something like that now.”