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Carrot Top Faces Police Investigation Following Claims of Sexual Assault and 'Recording Video' Without Consent, Says Report

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top’s case is reportedly ‘under investigation’ as the comedian is accused of ‘recording a video of an alleged sexual assault’ in a police report.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 6:34 p.m. ET

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The case involving Carrot Top is "under investigation" as the comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, faces accusations of sexual assault and "recording a video of an alleged sexual assault" without consent in a explosive police report.

Thompson, 61, faces three separate accusations of sexual assault in a report filed on October 18 by a man named Zachary DeFazio, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

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Carrot Top Faces Sexual Assault Allegations

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Photo of Carrot Top has been accused of sexual assault on three separate occasions.
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top has been accused of sexual assault on three separate occasions.

DeFazio claimed that he met Thompson on the dating app Grindr when he was 19.

Thompson and DeFazio allegedly met up for drinks on March 21, 2021, before the comedian invited Thompson back to his home.

"I was distracted by his fame and by who I knew he was, rather than asking myself why a 56-year-old man was there and leaving, which is what I would have done," DeFazio said in the filing.

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Carrot Top Accuser Claims He 'Did Not Consent'

Photo of Carrot Top's accuser claimed that he 'complied' but did not 'consent.'
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's accuser claimed that he 'complied' but did not 'consent.'

DeFazio claimed Thompson invited him into his "s-- room" and described being groped and kissed.

"I did not consent," he said, per the docs. "I just complied. I was very uncomfortable."

In his filing, DeFazio also listed two other separate instances of abuse.

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The Victim Allegedly Declined to Be Filmed

Photo of Carrot Top's accuser claimed that the comedian told him that he had 'more to lose' than him.
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's accuser claimed that the comedian told him that he had 'more to lose' than him.

On one of the instances of abuse, April 21, 2021, DeFanzio alleged that Thompson asked for permission to film their sexual encounter.

DeFanzo claimed that he was in "no condition to consent" based on how much alcohol he had consumed.

"I told him I do not do that and that I did not want any videos of me," DeFazio alleged.

Thompson allegedly insisted, telling him that "he had more to lose" than he did.

Carrot Top Accuser Threatened Legal Action

Photo of Zachary DeFazio claimed he wanted to press charges if Carrot Top showed the alleged video of him to other people.
Source: MEGA

Zachary DeFazio claimed he wanted to press charges if Carrot Top showed the alleged video of him to other people.

"Afterward I felt embarrassed," DeFanzio continued. "I felt like I had done something wrong or let him down, and I felt like I owed him s--. Because I was so intoxicated, I felt complicit. I was not, and he knew that."

Thompson reportedly requested that the videos be deleted and threatened legal action.

"You can not really tell it is me in it. I am asking the police to ask Scott to delete it if he still has it," DeFanzio said, according to the filing. "If he has sent it to anyone, I want to press charges."

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