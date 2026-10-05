Carrot Top Seen for First Time Since Suicide Attempt and Hospitalization as Comedian Visits Las Vegas Church Amid Legal Battle

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Carrot Top has been seen in public for the first time since his hospitalization following a suicide attempt. The 61-year-old performer, whose real name is Scott Thompson, appeared to be smiling as he visited St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church on October 4.

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Carrot Top Visits Las Vegas Church

Source: MEGA Carrot Top appeared in good spirits as he waited to speak with a priest.

Carrot Top wore a sky-blue shirt and blue jeans as he waited in line to speak with a priest at the church. The outing comes after the comedian was hospitalized following a suicide attempt at his Las Vegas home on September 18. According to police records and statements from his attorneys, Carrot Top was found near the pool in his backyard after he contacted a member of his team while distraught. He was taken to a hospital, where he remained for over a week.

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Comedian Returned Home to Family

Source: MEGA Carrot Top returned home to his family after over a week at the hospital.

On September 25, Carrot Top was released from the hospital and returned home to his loved ones as he continued his recovery. A representative said the comedian was awake, breathing on his own, and surrounded by family and friends. "Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him," the rep said. "Many messages from fans have been shared with Scott, including stories from people about how his comedy helped them through difficult periods in their own lives. Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery," they added.

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Legal Battle Before Suicide Attempt

Source: MEGA Carrot Top has been in an ongoing legal battle with Brian Evans.

Carrot Top's hospitalization came amid an ongoing legal dispute with former opening act Brian Evans. Court filings detail allegations from Carrot Top's attorney that Evans sought $500,000 while threatening to make an allegedly sexually explicit recording involving the comedian public. Evans has denied the characterization, maintaining that his communication was part of confidential settlement discussions. "It is not a threat," Evans wrote in an email included in the court filing. Evans has also denied any responsibility for Carrot Top's suicide attempt.

New Allegations Surface

Before Carrot Top's suicide attempt, his legal battle took another turn when an alleged sexual assault victim filed a declaration.