or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > suicide attempt
OK LogoNEWS

Carrot Top Seen for First Time Since Suicide Attempt and Hospitalization as Comedian Visits Las Vegas Church Amid Legal Battle

image of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top was spotted at a Las Vegas church for the first time since his hospitalization following a suicide attempt.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 5 2026, Updated 3:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top has been seen in public for the first time since his hospitalization following a suicide attempt.

The 61-year-old performer, whose real name is Scott Thompson, appeared to be smiling as he visited St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church on October 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top Visits Las Vegas Church

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Carrot Top appeared in good spirits as he waited to speak with a priest.
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top appeared in good spirits as he waited to speak with a priest.

Carrot Top wore a sky-blue shirt and blue jeans as he waited in line to speak with a priest at the church.

The outing comes after the comedian was hospitalized following a suicide attempt at his Las Vegas home on September 18.

According to police records and statements from his attorneys, Carrot Top was found near the pool in his backyard after he contacted a member of his team while distraught.

He was taken to a hospital, where he remained for over a week.

Article continues below advertisement

Comedian Returned Home to Family

image of Carrot Top returned home to his family after over a week at the hospital.
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top returned home to his family after over a week at the hospital.

On September 25, Carrot Top was released from the hospital and returned home to his loved ones as he continued his recovery.

A representative said the comedian was awake, breathing on his own, and surrounded by family and friends.

"Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him," the rep said.

"Many messages from fans have been shared with Scott, including stories from people about how his comedy helped them through difficult periods in their own lives. Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery," they added.

MORE ON:
suicide attempt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Legal Battle Before Suicide Attempt

image of Carrot Top has been in an ongoing legal battle with Brian Evans.
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top has been in an ongoing legal battle with Brian Evans.

Carrot Top's hospitalization came amid an ongoing legal dispute with former opening act Brian Evans.

Court filings detail allegations from Carrot Top's attorney that Evans sought $500,000 while threatening to make an allegedly sexually explicit recording involving the comedian public.

Evans has denied the characterization, maintaining that his communication was part of confidential settlement discussions.

"It is not a threat," Evans wrote in an email included in the court filing.

Evans has also denied any responsibility for Carrot Top's suicide attempt.

New Allegations Surface

image of Before Carrot Top's suicide attempt, his legal battle took another turn when an alleged sexual assault victim filed a declaration.

Before Carrot Top's suicide attempt, his legal battle took another turn when an alleged sexual assault victim filed a declaration.

The legal battle took another turn when Zachary Defazio filed a declaration in support of Evans' case against Carrot Top on September 14.

Defazio alleged that Carrot Top contacted him through Grindr in 2021 and that the pair later engaged in sexual conduct after the comedian provided him with alcohol.

Defazio claimed he was too intoxicated at the time to consent.

"I am coming forward in Evans' cases because what he has told this Court about Thompson's pattern, as it concerns me, is true, and because I support him," Defazio wrote in the filing.

According to court documents, Defazio said he contacted Evans after learning the legal dispute had become part of the public record.

"I want this court to treat me as a victim who is standing with Evans, not as a sealed name the defense can wave away... so this court would stop being told there is only one man in this fight," he continued.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.