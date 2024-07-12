Cash Warren Reveals Wife Jessica Alba 'Absolutely' Gives Her 'Input and Advice' When It Comes to His Company Pair of Thieves

"She gives her input and advice and support all the time — and she wears our boxer briefs to bed! She loves our boxer briefs, and she wears the socks every single day," the 45-year-old exclusively told OK! on Thursday, July 11, at the brand's 10-year anniversary pop-up experience in New York City.

Since the pair, who share daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes , are both entrepreneurial — Warren with Pair of Thieves, while the actress, 43, recently stepped down as chief creative officer of The Honest Company — it's possible the kiddos might follow in their footsteps.

In the meantime, Honor is "really into writing," he noted. "She's at a summer program at Duke doing creative writing, which is awesome, and Haven can do anything. She's super talented, but she's so young. So we'll have to wait and see!"

"I think they try to keep away from it a little bit because when your parents do something, you're like, 'No,' but Honor is warming up to it a bit more," the dad-of-three shared . "She's 16 and starting to think about colleges, so maybe our advice is a bit more relevant there, but we'll see. We'll see what they want to do, but I support them no matter what!"

"For a lot of people, it's an exciting time. A lot of our youth are very entrepreneurial and they're not afraid to try new things. They want to branch out and venture beyond their comfort zone," he continued. "It's been awesome to see your teen girls do that and always push themselves. The 6-year-old is too young; he's just a real boy right now , but we're having fun, and Jessica is the best partner for me ."

In 2014, the brand was born after Warren and his two friends were frustrated with bad socks. They've since expanded to underwear, socks, lounge and shirts, and now, they're celebrating a big milestone together.

"It's exciting to see the brand come alive in a unique way. We've never done an activation like this in Washington Square Park, so to get to interact with consumers and introduce people to the brand is super meaningful. This is like a child to us! We're entering our preteen era right now, so it's important to get out and meet people. It's fun."

"It still feels like a pinch-me moment, but we're trying to build a brand that's going to be around for a long time and that's meaningful to consumers going forward," he said. "We're trying to build the legacy brand in basics. We make the most comfortable underwear and socks and T-shirts on the planet. It's been fun watching this all come to life. We want to make the best men's basics, so we want to keep delivering on that promise."

As an entrepreneur, Warren said he always tells his kids don't be afraid to not know everything. "Work with a partner. My best advice I can give other entrepreneurs is finding the right partners. You don't need to be the master of everything, you don't need to know everything. Find people that do that and compliment your skill sets and can turn your dreams into reality. That's kind of what happened here."