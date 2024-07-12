Cash Warren Reveals Wife Jessica Alba 'Absolutely' Gives Her 'Input and Advice' When It Comes to His Company Pair of Thieves
Cash Warren appreciates his wife, Jessica Alba, weighing in on his company Pair of Thieves, which was founded in 2014 by friends Alan Stuart, Warren and David Ehrenberg, renowned for its innovative designs.
"She gives her input and advice and support all the time — and she wears our boxer briefs to bed! She loves our boxer briefs, and she wears the socks every single day," the 45-year-old exclusively told OK! on Thursday, July 11, at the brand's 10-year anniversary pop-up experience in New York City.
Since the pair, who share daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes, are both entrepreneurial — Warren with Pair of Thieves, while the actress, 43, recently stepped down as chief creative officer of The Honest Company — it's possible the kiddos might follow in their footsteps.
"I think they try to keep away from it a little bit because when your parents do something, you're like, 'No,' but Honor is warming up to it a bit more," the dad-of-three shared. "She's 16 and starting to think about colleges, so maybe our advice is a bit more relevant there, but we'll see. We'll see what they want to do, but I support them no matter what!"
In the meantime, Honor is "really into writing," he noted. "She's at a summer program at Duke doing creative writing, which is awesome, and Haven can do anything. She's super talented, but she's so young. So we'll have to wait and see!"
"For a lot of people, it's an exciting time. A lot of our youth are very entrepreneurial and they're not afraid to try new things. They want to branch out and venture beyond their comfort zone," he continued. "It's been awesome to see your teen girls do that and always push themselves. The 6-year-old is too young; he's just a real boy right now, but we're having fun, and Jessica is the best partner for me."
In 2014, the brand was born after Warren and his two friends were frustrated with bad socks. They've since expanded to underwear, socks, lounge and shirts, and now, they're celebrating a big milestone together.
"We created this initiative called The Power of 10, where we've selected 10 organizations to donate 10,000 pairs of socks to, so 100,000 pairs of socks. There are about four or five here in the tri-state area," he explained, referring to Ali Forney Center, Knock Knock Give A Sock, North Brooklyn Angels, ECLI-VIBES, Harlan County Public School District, Operation Showers of Appreciation, Children First Fund, Lighthouse of Hope Foundation, The Village Diaper Bank and Partnership with Native Americans (PWNA).
During the event, people received complimentary Pair of Thieves swag to help raise awareness for nonprofit organizations that are most in need of support.
"It's exciting to see the brand come alive in a unique way. We've never done an activation like this in Washington Square Park, so to get to interact with consumers and introduce people to the brand is super meaningful. This is like a child to us! We're entering our preteen era right now, so it's important to get out and meet people. It's fun."
Though the brand has been successful, Warren noted they still "have a long way to go."
"It still feels like a pinch-me moment, but we're trying to build a brand that's going to be around for a long time and that's meaningful to consumers going forward," he said. "We're trying to build the legacy brand in basics. We make the most comfortable underwear and socks and T-shirts on the planet. It's been fun watching this all come to life. We want to make the best men's basics, so we want to keep delivering on that promise."
As an entrepreneur, Warren said he always tells his kids don't be afraid to not know everything. "Work with a partner. My best advice I can give other entrepreneurs is finding the right partners. You don't need to be the master of everything, you don't need to know everything. Find people that do that and compliment your skill sets and can turn your dreams into reality. That's kind of what happened here."
Warren also noted how important it is to assist others in need.
"We were giving back since the day we started, but we spent the first years just doing it. We didn't want to use it as a marketing hook. We wanted to do the work. We're all philanthropic in our own lives and so our brand needed to be a reflection of that," he shared. "Fast forward to today, and we've done a lot! We've donated close to 5 million pairs of socks to those in need, we've donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to The Trevor Project around LGBTQ+ youth. We have a great partnership with Bring Change to Mind, a nonprofit that works to end the stigma surrounding mental illness. We donate a lot to that, so now it's time to raise awareness around these great organizations that we work with. I'm super proud of that, and there's a lot more work to be done. We want to make sure we're giving back to good places."
"Now that I have resources, I can allocate dollars to certain causes. I'm here because a lot of people helped me, and I want to give it back," he concluded. "There's a lot more coming!"