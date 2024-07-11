Casino Industry in New Zealand: Market Size and Trends 2024-2029

The casino industry in New Zealand has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, driven by four land-based casinos and a unique online gambling market.

Although iGaming is yet to be regulated in the country, current legislation gives offshore gambling operators the chance to offer their products to consumers in New Zealand. Most developed countries have already legalised online gambling with New Zealand being one of the few exceptions.

Yet, with favourable regulations and a growing interest from international gambling operators, New Zealand's casino sector is ready for continued expansion from 2024 to 2029.

The casino industry in New Zealand is driven by technological advancements, regulatory changes, and increasing consumer engagement. Both land-based and online gambling sectors offer opportunities, ensuring an evolving market landscape. This overview explores the casino industry’s current market size and projects future trends from 2024 to 2029.