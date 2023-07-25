Spiritual Love Is in the Air! The Latest Celeb Twin Flame Couples — and the Guru Who Calls Them Wayshowers for Love
Did you ever hear of a Twin Flame relationship? Neither had we, until a string of celebs started talking about theirs!
From Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, to Paris Hilton, J-Lo, Demi Lovato and Alicia Keys talking about their Twin Flame partners… Machine Gun Kelly releasing a song with the title “Twin Flame”… And even the Kardashian-Jenner clan discussing Twin Souls in their third Hulu series “The Kardashians”, Twin Flames have been a hot topic lately! But what is it really?
Your “Mirror Soul”
Cassady Cayne, Twin Flame expert and spiritual intuitive whose Twin Flames 11:11 website is the largest resource on the subject, helps us get some much needed answers! Telling us that Twin Flames share sizzling chemistry and intense love, Cayne says that it’s not surprising celebs are drawn to the subject, as the connection is famously passionate! She tells us that your Twin Flame is your soul’s “true match”, often described as your “mirror soul”.
And according to Cayne, Twin Flames share an even closer and more blissful bond than with a soul mate.
Signs Of A Twin Flame Relationship
One of the key signs of a true Twin Soul connection is a strong attraction that involves the energy centres known as chakras.
It means that aside from a purely physical magnetism, Twin Flames feel an unconscious pull toward one another and often experience unusual spiritual phenomena in their connection. Therefore, it can get confusing and overwhelming for some, despite the intense love the Twin Souls feel, she explains. Cayne explains that it actually gets too much for some people.
Hollywood’s Reluctant Twin Flame Guru
Working with Twin Flames since 2014, after awakening to her own connection, Cayne has become the leading authority on the subject. If ever there was a Twin Flame guru, Los Angeles based Cassady Cayne would be it, although she explains to OK! that she doesn’t “align with the power distortions” that tend to come with the term. According to Cayne, her healing and psychic work focuses on empowering Twin Flames to gain awareness, self love and helping them heal from past hurts, which are otherwise notorious for creating cycles of what is called Twin Flame Running and Chasing.
Are They Karmic Twins Or Twin Souls?
According to Cayne, the Twin Soul relationship is “meant to be amazing and blissful”, but that many don’t fully understand that healing and self reflection can be necessary to get to that point consistently.
In busy internet discussions on the subject, there are other famous (ex) couples and even non couples who are tipped as Twin Flames, including:
- Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and Scott Disick
- Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
- Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde
According to Cayne, the more troubled relationships, including Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, and Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and Scott Disick, show indications of a so-called Karmic or past life Soul Mate connection and are “definitely not” Twin Flames.
The Difference Between Karmic Soul Mates And True Twin Souls
However, Kardashian’s relationship with her new partner, Travis Barker, is more like a Twin Flame connection.
Why? Cayne says: “Karmic Mates are couples who have unfinished business from a past lifetime, or have agreed to learn difficult lessons from each other.”
Twin Souls, on the other hand, share the “same original soul frequency” and a deep bond of love - despite any temporary challenges. A key sign? The couple appear to be in their own little love bubble together. With the Kardashian-Barkers’ pregnancy announcement - dare we say “Twin Flame baby” - we are thrilled to be seeing more of their displays of love in the time to come!
Examples Of True Love
What’s the purpose behind this “mirror soul” connection? According to Cassady Cayne, Twin Flames are here to be examples of True Love in the world. Cayne calls celebrity couples “spiritual way showers” for the connection, due to them alerting us all to the connection and as a result bringing more non-famous people together with their Twin Flame in turn.
Have You Met Your Twin Flame?
So, are Twin Flames a trend term, or is it a real thing? We'll let you decide for yourself. If you want to know if you have met your Twin Flame, or if you have one out there, Cayne has free information on her website to guide you. One thing is for sure: When famous couples form, debate inevitably follows.
With this string of recent Twin Flame revelations, we can’t wait to see which next famous couple steps out as TFs!