Spiritual Love Is in the Air! The Latest Celeb Twin Flame Couples — and the Guru Who Calls Them Wayshowers for Love

Did you ever hear of a Twin Flame relationship? Neither had we, until a string of celebs started talking about theirs!

From Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, to Paris Hilton, J-Lo, Demi Lovato and Alicia Keys talking about their Twin Flame partners… Machine Gun Kelly releasing a song with the title “Twin Flame”… And even the Kardashian-Jenner clan discussing Twin Souls in their third Hulu series “The Kardashians”, Twin Flames have been a hot topic lately! But what is it really?

Your “Mirror Soul”

Cassady Cayne, Twin Flame expert and spiritual intuitive whose Twin Flames 11:11 website is the largest resource on the subject, helps us get some much needed answers! Telling us that Twin Flames share sizzling chemistry and intense love, Cayne says that it’s not surprising celebs are drawn to the subject, as the connection is famously passionate! She tells us that your Twin Flame is your soul’s “true match”, often described as your “mirror soul”.

And according to Cayne, Twin Flames share an even closer and more blissful bond than with a soul mate.