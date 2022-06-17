Does CBD Give You A Body High?
CBD has become exceptionally popular during the past two years or so – indeed, it seems as if you can’t avoid it. This popularity is backed up by both survey data and financial projections. On one hand, despite being legal for less than two years, about 33% of all Americans have actually tried CBD. At the same time, varying financial estimates have found that the CBD market is exploding, with one estimate finding that the market will more than double every year for the next two years.
CBD’s popularity is clear, but so is some of the confusion around the compound. Many people don’t fully understand what it is or how it works, and some try using CBD under the impression that it will result in some sort of intoxication or high. Indeed, the general ignorance and confusion over CBD have led to some widespread confusion. Contrary to a belief held by some, CBD does not give you a body high. Indeed, it doesn’t give you any high at all.
The misnomer about CBD’s ability to intoxicate comes from its vague relation to marijuana. CBD itself comes from the hemp plant, which is known to contain trace amounts of THC. THC is likely the best-known cannabinoid. It is short for tetrahydrocannabinol, and this is the part of marijuana that binds with your own cannabinoid receptors, resulting in the pleasant, “high” feelings that you experience when using marijuana.
The amount varies, but medium-strength marijuana will typically have around 11% THC. Remember, marijuana actually comes from the marijuana plant, not the hemp plant. This helps to explain the discrepancy between marijuana and CBD’s content.
There are multiple types of CBD:
Isolate CBD, which is essentially pure CBD, containing almost nothing besides the cannabinoid itself.
Broad Spectrum CBD, which contains CBD, as well as other terpenes, flavonoids, and trace amounts of other cannabinoids. However, it contains no THC.
Full Spectrum CBD, which is identical to Broad Spectrum, except that it does contain small levels of THC.
Legally produced CBD contains, at the most, .3% THC. This is a trace amount that is usually not even detectable on standard drug tests. As you can imagine, the amount is far too low to result in any sort of high, let alone a body high.
However, one can use CBD and experience positive physical benefits which are similar to a body high, albeit on a far lower level of intensity. A “body high” is typically thought of to be a physical feeling of euphoria and disconnection between your physical body and mind. It means slower reflexes, a widespread feeling of relaxation that will slow your reflexes and make it extremely difficult to move. It also may result in massive amounts of fatigue that will put someone right to sleep.
To be as clear as possible, CBD does not produce any sort of similarly intense feelings. However, CBD may create similar sensations on a much lower level. For example, users of CBD have reported feelings of relaxation and stress relief. Indeed, one of CBD’s potential benefits is its ability to reduce anxiety.
Furthermore, while CBD will not cause any feeling of euphoria or “couch lock,” there is evidence to indicate that it can provide assistance with a variety of physical problems, including helping someone sleep better and reducing a variety of physical pains. As such, it is clear that CBD will not produce any sort of intoxication, high or body high. However, that is not to say that it will not have a physical impact on you. Research has made it clear that the component does interact with your body and produce a variety of positive physical and emotional sensations.