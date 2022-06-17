Does CBD Give You A Body High?

There are multiple types of CBD:

Isolate CBD, which is essentially pure CBD, containing almost nothing besides the cannabinoid itself.

Broad Spectrum CBD, which contains CBD, as well as other terpenes, flavonoids, and trace amounts of other cannabinoids. However, it contains no THC.

Full Spectrum CBD, which is identical to Broad Spectrum, except that it does contain small levels of THC.

Legally produced CBD contains, at the most, .3% THC. This is a trace amount that is usually not even detectable on standard drug tests. As you can imagine, the amount is far too low to result in any sort of high, let alone a body high.