or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Gayle King
OK LogoNEWS

CBS Betting on Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell’s Fierce Rivalry to Spike Morning Show Ratings, Insider Says

Image of Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell
Source: MEGA

Norah O’Donnell rejoined Gayle King and Nate Burleson on CBS Mornings on September 8, seven years after leaving the show.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 7:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

CBS News believes a perceived “feud” between co-anchor Gayle King, 71, and Norah O'Donnell, 52, who recently returned to the anchor desk, will boost ratings for CBS Mornings, according to one insider who spoke to RadarOnline.com.

O’Donnell rejoined King and Nate Burleson at the CBS Mornings anchor desk on Tuesday, September 8, seven years after she last co-anchored the morning broadcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Banking on a 'Blood Feud'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

An insider told 'RadarOnline.com' that CBS News chief Bari Weiss is 'banking on the blood feud to bring in viewers.'

The source claims CBS News chief Bari Weiss “is banking on the blood feud to bring in viewers.” The insider said both co-anchors “have baggage, ego and are insane competitors,” adding that Weiss “knows that will give people a reason to watch.”

According to the source, CBS Mornings has been third in the ratings for many years behind NBC’s Today and ABC’s Good Morning America, and Weiss views this pairing as a long-shot attempt to revive the show.

“Chemistry doesn’t mean you like each other,” the source added. “Sometimes the best television happens when two people are smiling for the cameras while secretly hoping to strangle each other.”

Article continues below advertisement

Returning After 7 Years

Image of Norah O'Donnell
Source: MEGA

O’Donnell co-hosted 'CBS This Morning' with King from 2012 to 2019 before leaving to anchor the 'CBS Evening News.'O’Donnell co-hosted 'CBS This Morning' with King from 2012 to 2019 before leaving to anchor the 'CBS Evening News.'

O’Donnell co-hosted CBS This Morning with King from 2012 through 2019 until she moved on to host the CBS Evening News. CBS announced on September 3 that O’Donnell would return to CBS Mornings, taking the chair vacated when Tony Dokoupil left his role as a co-host to become an anchor for the network’s evening news.

She is also a senior correspondent at CBS and a correspondent for 60 Minutes. In July, she launched a weekly podcast called “Healthful,” which focuses on women’s health issues.

“Gayle remembers exactly what it was like sharing that desk with Norah,” and “they aren’t pleasant memories,” according to the RadarOnline source.

MORE ON:
Gayle King

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Like Throwing a Match Into a Gasoline Can'

Image of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

A source compared reuniting King and O’Donnell to 'throwing a match into a gasoline can.'

An insider said O’Donnell and King are “enormously successful, enormously competitive” and “accustomed to being the biggest personality in the room.”

The insider noted putting these two back together again is “like throwing a match into a gasoline can.” Others told RadarOnline that O’Donnell’s return signaled a lack of confidence in King. Others said Weiss paired O’Donnell with King so the show would have Real Housewives-type conflict.

Reports of tension surfaced before the announcement. A source close to King told the New York Post in August that King was “not happy” with the potential for O’Donnell’s return, The Daily Beast reported.

An insider also told RadarOnline that CBS would benefit either way. “If Gayle and Norah become a powerhouse team, CBS wins. If they implode spectacularly, CBS still wins because people will tune in to watch it happen,” the source stated, adding, “Dysfunctional families get ratings.”

A 'Homecoming Reunion'

Image of Norah O'Donnell
Source: MEGA

'CBS Mornings' executive producer Jon Tower called O’Donnell’s return 'a homecoming' in a memo to staff.

CBS describes the collaboration differently, and executives believe the new trio will help stabilize the program’s ratings, Variety reported.

“This is a homecoming for Norah,” Jon Tower, executive producer of CBS Mornings, said in a memo to his staff, adding that Gayle and Norah created “one of the most memorable partnerships in the history of morning news.”

“To put it simply, I can’t think of a team I’d rather watch navigate the news than Gayle, Nate and Norah,” Tower wrote.

King discussed her past with O’Donnell in reference to their reunion on O’Donnell’s first day back.

“Norah and I have history, so we are ready to go,” King said on air during CBS Mornings on Tuesday, September 8. She then commented on the old pictures shown during the program, joking, “We look cuter now."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.