This Means War: Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell Fighting Each Other for the Opportunity to Be the 'Undisputed Queen of CBS News'
Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell are locked in a heated power struggle at CBS in the wake of former network president Neeraj Khemlani announcement that he would be stepping down.
The two news personalities "see his departure as a way to impress" his future replacement and "establish their dominance," spilled a source.
"They both see this as an opportunity to become the undisputed queen of CBS News," the source dished, noting the women are "each playing a game of chess" and "stabbing each other in the back whenever they can!"
"Given their audience numbers, they might both end up losers!" the source added.
This comes only weeks after Khemlani's departure from the popular news network.
"I have some news to share today, and I don’t want to bury the lede. After an exhilarating run, and before the next season starts, I’ve decided to step back from my current role and start a new exciting chapter," he told CBS staffers in a memo.
"[I am] looking forward to slipping my reporter’s notebook back into my pocket and heading out on a new adventure," he shared.
- Charles Barkley Pokes Fun at Troubled CNN Just Months Before He Launches His Own Show on the Network
- Gayle King Slams Critics 'Downplaying' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Unfortunate' Car Chase: 'It's Troubling to Me'
- Gayle King 'Glad' Prince Harry Will Attend Coronation Without Meghan Markle: They 'Should Do What’s Best for Them'
Although Khemlani did not elaborate on what led to his decision to leave CBS, RadarOnline.com reported that the former exec had been investigated by an outside law firm after several female staff members complained about his allegedly disrespectful behavior toward them.
Per the complaints, Khemlani reportedly had a "combustible temper" and was accused of being "rude" and "micromanaging" employees. He also allegedly went on a tirade at Chief Financial Officer Stacey Benson and another female executive during a meeting in April.
"They had a breakdown after the meeting," an insider claimed, referring to both women. "They were shaken."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although the findings of the investigation were not shared at the time, an insider stated: "If he were found to have violated any HR policies he would not be continuing to have an ongoing relationship with CBS."