This Means War: Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell Fighting Each Other for the Opportunity to Be the 'Undisputed Queen of CBS News'

Although Khemlani did not elaborate on what led to his decision to leave CBS, RadarOnline.com reported that the former exec had been investigated by an outside law firm after several female staff members complained about his allegedly disrespectful behavior toward them.

Per the complaints, Khemlani reportedly had a "combustible temper" and was accused of being "rude" and "micromanaging" employees. He also allegedly went on a tirade at Chief Financial Officer Stacey Benson and another female executive during a meeting in April.

"They had a breakdown after the meeting," an insider claimed, referring to both women. "They were shaken."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!