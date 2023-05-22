Celebrate National Pet Month With Vitakraft's New Puzzler Treat Dispensing Cat Toy — and Some Treats!

Too purrfect! When celebrating National Pet Month — which occurs all of May — cat owners should immediately flock to buy Vitakraft's captivating new product, the Puzzler Treat Dispensing Toy, that is multipurpose. The toy will not only engage your cat's instincts, but it will also provide stimulation and nutrition.

The trusted pet food brand announced the launch of the new plaything this month, making it the first cat toy for the brand. The wobbling puzzle toy dispenses treats as a reward for the cat's hard work — and, even better, it comes with a free fun-sized bags of Meaty Morsels cat treats and can be refilled with other Vitakraft treats.

The toy hits Walmart shelves at 600 locations now for a limited time for $9.98.