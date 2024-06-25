15 Craziest Celebrity Bedroom Confessions: From Chelsea Handler's Threesome to Jane Fonda's Toys
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie, who reportedly lost her virginity at 14, has several bedroom confessions that shocked her fans. She revealed that her sexual activities started when she was still a student, and she would take off her clothes at the time while making out with boys.
Despite those escapades, the Maleficent actress reportedly did not feel enough.
"I was no longer a little girl. In a moment of wanting to feel closer to my boyfriend I grabbed a knife and cut him," said Jolie. "He cut me back. We had an exchange of something and we were covered in blood, my heart was racing."
Ariana Madix
On Vanderpump Rules' "Secrets Revealed" special in 2023, Ariana Madix surprised her costars with her unexpected s-- confession.
"I don't c-- from penetration, unless it's penetration in the," she said, pointing to her backside. "I'll c-- from that real fast."
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum admitted during his Facebook Live interview with Cosmopolitan what his s-- life with his then-wife, Jenna Dewan, looked like.
"Me and s-- are friends. We're animals," he said. "It's not a means. It's something that enriches your life. It's one of the clearest ways that we communicate; it boils things down to a very primal level."
He also disclosed that he let Dewan "do all the work," adding, "I just lay there… She's really athletic."
Charlie Puth
Speaking with Bustle, Charlie Puth revealed he played with his private genital while listening to Maroon 5 song "This Love."
"Now I'm good friends with Adam Levine. [I told him] and he was like, 'That's really weird.'"
Chelsea Handler
While Chelsea Handler was still dating Ted Harbert, they reportedly had a threesome with her masseuse because she was "very turned on by this woman."
"I ended up hooking up with her several times without the guy," she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's "Andy Radio."
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend confessed to joining the Mile High Club.
"We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class. We were under a blanket. We weren't even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that," she told Cosmopolitan.
Heidi Klum
According to reports, Heidi Klum had s-- with Tom Kaulitz five times a day during the early days of their relationship. In addition, the America's Got Talent judge admitted to doing something to make her NSFW escapades with her partner hotter.
"Some people are more experimental in bed and others are more boring," she previously said. "If you are wild and crazy, bring it on so the other person is well aware that you have little devil horns that come out every once in a while."
Klum revealed that the rituals included her dressing up in different costumes.
Jane Fonda
- 'I Wanted to ‘F------ Die': Elle King Had to 'Remove Herself From the Population' After Drunken Performance at Dolly Parton's Birthday
- Is Chelsea Handler Joining 'RHOBH'? Comedian Responds to Rumors
- Chelsea Handler Celebrates 49th Birthday by Smoking a Joint While Skiing in a Bikini With Her Dogs: Watch
Even Jane Fonda found a wild way to satisfy her sexual desires without anyone's help.
In an interview, the Grace and Frankie alum revealed how she spent time with her adult toys.
"I'm a big fan of vibrators," Fonda said. "For Christmas everybody sent me vibrators. It's so funny, you should see my drawer next to my bed."
Jennifer Coolidge
After starring in American Pie, Jennifer Coolidge reportedly slept with over 200 people and treated it as one of the benefits of doing the movie.
"I got a lot of play being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie," Coolidge told Variety.
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson enjoys escapades even when she is pregnant. In 2012, she told Ryan Seacrest about the bed experience she had with Eric Johnson.
"[I was] definitely feeling intimate. I'm kind of unstoppable right now. The Big O is, like, the biggest O ever!" she disclosed.
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas revealed in a 2016 interview that he lost his virginity to Ashley Greene when he was 20. In addition, he found the best late-night hobby when he was a teen!
"I would use my address to log into the websites, and I did this for seven days straight," he told E! News. "A month later – and by the way, my dad was a pastor at the time – for a week or two straight there was a postcard with a naked woman saying 'Come join us again Joe' or 'We really miss you' or 'You naughty boy. Come visit us again.'"
Kesha
During her appearance on KISS FM in 2012, Kesha opened up about her supernatural bedroom experience.
"I was in Texas, Fort Worth, Texas," she recalled, "and I had something wake me up while I was in bed with my boyfriend at the time, and it was a touch down the body."
Kesha added, "I woke up and looked at the end of the bed and there was an apparition of a woman. So, full disclosure, I never actually slept with a ghost. But she did wake me up in a very sensual way."
Kim Kardashian
Although Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had a wild experience with her now-ex.
In an episode of The Kardashians, the KKW Beauty mogul confessed to doing something steamy with Davidson.
"I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have s-- in front of the fireplace.' And so, we had s-- in front of the fireplace, in honor of you. I know that's really creepy."
Kris Jenner
Even Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, has had her own raunchiest moments.
In her book Kris Jenner … And All Things Kardashian, the momager divulged that she and her former lover Todd Waterman did it anywhere they liked: in cars, tennis courts, garages and a pool house.
Rihanna
Rihanna spoke candidly about her bedroom escapades in her interview with Rolling Stone, noting she always likes to "take charge."
"Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your s---. That's s--- to me," said the mom-of-two.
Rihanna added, "I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous. Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned — you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs … I'd rather have him use his hands."