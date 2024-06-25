15 Craziest Celebrity Bedroom Confessions: From Chelsea Handler's Threesome to Jane Fonda's Toys

Angelina Jolie, who reportedly lost her virginity at 14, has several bedroom confessions that shocked her fans. She revealed that her sexual activities started when she was still a student, and she would take off her clothes at the time while making out with boys.

Despite those escapades, the Maleficent actress reportedly did not feel enough.

"I was no longer a little girl. In a moment of wanting to feel closer to my boyfriend I grabbed a knife and cut him," said Jolie. "He cut me back. We had an exchange of something and we were covered in blood, my heart was racing."