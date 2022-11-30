OK Magazine
Parties Galore! Celebs Look Chic During Art Basel Week In Miami — Photos

art basel pp
Source: BFA;getty
By:

Nov. 30 2022, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

basel hannah stocking
Source: Getty for MILA

Hannah Stocking celebrates her cover at BASIC Magazine’s 20th Anniversary Issue Release At Mila Lounge Private Club During Miami Art Basel at MILA Miami on November 29, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida

rickross
Source: andrew joseph woomer

Soho Beach House Miami hosted Porsche Presents: art and music with a live half-hour performance by Rick Ross of hits like “Hustlin,” “Purple Lamborghini,” and “B.M.F” with an opening set by DJ Ross One and a celebration of Chris Labrooy’s Surreal Swan Porsche 911 On Tuesday, November 29 2022.

basel bfa
Source: BFA

HOUSE OF MUA MUA Kicked Off Art Basel with a Boozy Bus Ride before stopping at the Miami Convention Center for a tongue-in-chic fashion protest outside of Art Basel.

basel quincy brown
Source: Getty for MILA

Quincy Brown performs during BASIC Magazine 20th Anniversary Issue Release At Mila Lounge Private Club During Miami Art Basel at MILA Miami on November 29, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.

brooks thumbnailimage
Source: Seth Browarnik/world red eye

Ariana Rockefeller, in a Minjukim dress, visits Maddox Gallery during the Art Miami VIP Preview on Tuesday, November 29,2022 .

basel kellis
Source: andrew joseph woomer

Kelis attends White Cube Party at Soho Beach House Miami for Art Basel Week On Monday November 28th 2022.

