Parties Galore! Celebs Look Chic During Art Basel Week In Miami — Photos
Hannah Stocking celebrates her cover at BASIC Magazine’s 20th Anniversary Issue Release At Mila Lounge Private Club During Miami Art Basel at MILA Miami on November 29, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida
Soho Beach House Miami hosted Porsche Presents: art and music with a live half-hour performance by Rick Ross of hits like “Hustlin,” “Purple Lamborghini,” and “B.M.F” with an opening set by DJ Ross One and a celebration of Chris Labrooy’s Surreal Swan Porsche 911 On Tuesday, November 29 2022.
HOUSE OF MUA MUA Kicked Off Art Basel with a Boozy Bus Ride before stopping at the Miami Convention Center for a tongue-in-chic fashion protest outside of Art Basel.
Quincy Brown performs during BASIC Magazine 20th Anniversary Issue Release At Mila Lounge Private Club During Miami Art Basel at MILA Miami on November 29, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Ariana Rockefeller, in a Minjukim dress, visits Maddox Gallery during the Art Miami VIP Preview on Tuesday, November 29,2022 .
Kelis attends White Cube Party at Soho Beach House Miami for Art Basel Week On Monday November 28th 2022.