Celebrities Quietly Back Away From Donald Trump-Tied America 250 Events
June 13 2026, Published 6:29 a.m. ET
America’s 250th birthday celebration was supposed to be a national party, but it is instead becoming a case study in why celebrities increasingly fear the political baggage attached to a public appearance.
The Great American State Fair, planned for the National Mall as part of America 250 festivities, has already lost several performers and multiple state participants amid concerns that the event is becoming too closely identified with President Donald Trump and MAGA politics.
When a Celebration Becomes a Statement
The celebration was meant to include pavilions representing all 50 states. Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts, Illinois and North Carolina have declined to participate in the fair, according to CNN, while Pennsylvania had not yet confirmed. Oregon specifically cited cost and concerns about the event’s partisan direction.
The entertainment side has been just as rocky. Six of nine artists reportedly pulled out of a concert tied to the kickoff, including Bret Michaels and Martina McBride, with some saying the celebration no longer matched what they believed they had agreed to.
The Quiet No Becomes the Strategy
“One thing people often miss is that celebrity booking decisions are rarely ideological purity tests. They're risk assessments. Talent reps ask a very simple question: will this appearance create more opportunities than problems over the next six months?” explained media and cultural analyst Kaivan Shroff. “Increasingly, politically charged events fail that test because the media coverage ends up being about the politics, not the artist.”
Amy Prenner, founder and president of The Prenner Group, said that ambiguity is exactly what makes America 250 difficult for performers.
“The honest answer is that nobody wants to be the first call on the America 250 roster. The event is still finding its identity in the public's mind, is it a national celebration or a Trump production?”
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For many teams, she said, the cleanest answer is silence.
“The quiet 'no' is frankly the smartest play most of the time, and it's what I'd counsel for a lot of clients in this environment. You do it through scheduling. You do it through production commitments. You never, ever do it through a statement.”
No Neutral Stage Left
“What all of this signals to fans and brands is the thing nobody in talent management wants to say directly: in 2026 there is no politically neutral appearance. Every yes is a statement. Every no is a statement. Every silence is a statement,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
“The artists who navigate this best are the ones who have a clear enough brand identity that their decision, whatever it is, feels consistent with who they already are,” she added. “The ones who struggle are the ones trying to please everyone. That audience does not exist anymore.”