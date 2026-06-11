Donald Trump’s White House UFC Fight Hits a Celebrity Problem as A-Listers Snub Controversial Event

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President Donald Trump’s White House UFC event was designed to look like a once-in-a-lifetime collision of sports, politics and celebrity power. But days before fight night, the guest list is becoming its own drama. UFC Freedom 250, scheduled for June 14 on the White House South Lawn, is being promoted as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration. It also falls on Trump’s birthday, a detail that has made the already unusual event even harder to separate from the president’s personal brand.

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The A-List Problem

Source: MEGA High-profile celebrities reportedly declined invitations.

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Source: MEGA The South Lawn fight is drawing growing scrutiny.

“To protect the celebrity’s brand, especially in Hollywood, they need to disengage from Trump. Otherwise it may result in fewer job opportunities,” said human behavior expert and media analyst Dr. Lillian Glass. “It is a reality as celebs have reported work drying up as a result. So it’s in their best interest to stay away to be safe in Hollywood. We may see more noisy declines from celebs who want it known that they do not want the association.”

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Another Entertainment Rollout Hits Resistance

Source: MEGA Organizers face pressure ahead of fight night.

The UFC invite trouble comes after another America 250 celebration ran into its own booking chaos. The Great American State Fair concert lineup began falling apart after several artists said they had been told the show would be nonpartisan. Performers including Milli Vanilli, Bret Michaels and Martina McBride pulled out, while Trump later announced a “rally to end all rallies” instead. “We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep; we’ve told them all to stay home,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The UFC event now risks a similar storyline.

A Lawsuit Adds Pressure

Source: MEGA A federal lawsuit challenged the event’s legality.