14 Celebrities Who Got Injured While Filming: Blake Lively, Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise and More
Blake Lively
Blake Lively was filming The Rhythm Section when she sustained a hand injury during a fight scene. The team delayed the filming for six months to allow her to recover.
"My hand basically turned to feta cheese. I was lunging toward Jude Law with my fake rubber knife and my hand collided with his elbow and I broke some things, dislocated some things and severed a ligament. It was pretty intense," she revealed during her appearance on Good Morning America. "But that's why you guys have to see this movie, out of sheer guilt. I gave my right hand for something!"
Dylan O'Brien
While performing a stunt on the Maze Runner: The Death Cure set, Dylan O'Brien got involved in an accident that caused him to get a "concussion, facial fracture and lacerations."
According to The Hollywood Reporter's source, O'Brien was on top of a moving vehicle with a harness when the accident happened. He was pulled off before getting hit by another car.
This led O'Brien to have difficulties in accepting new shows.
"I really was in a dark place there for a while and it wasn't an easy journey back," he told Vulture. "There was a time there where I didn't know if I would ever do it again … and that thought scared me, too."
George Clooney
Speaking with NPR, George Clooney candidly discussed the injuries he sustained on the set of his 2005 film Syriana when he injured his back. Though he went through an arduous recovery period, the role eventually earned him an Oscar.
"There was this scene where I was taped to a chair and getting beaten up, and we did quite a few takes. The chair was kicked over and I hit my head," he explained. "I tore my dura, which is the wrap around my spine, which holds in spinal fluid."
Harrison Ford
In June 2021, Harrison Ford injured his shoulder while rehearsing a fight scene for his Indiana Jones 5 movie. Director James Mangold decided to continue filming while the main star was being evaluated for treatment.
Jaimie Alexander
While working on the set of Thor: The Dark World, Jaimie Alexander suffered from several injuries after taking a scary fall.
"I herniated a disk in my thoracic spine, I dislocated my left shoulder, I tore my right rhomboid, and chipped 11 of my vertebrae," she told MTV. "I slipped and fell down something very high, and I hurt myself pretty badly and it scared me. I knew when I couldn't get off the ground, I was like, 'OK, I'm in big trouble.'"
Alexander recalled how she was in a lot of pain, leading her to undergo a month of physical rehabilitation to recover from the injury.
Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour was working on Harry Wild when she fractured her left kneecap following an accident.
"I was on the set the other day, and I had to run across a bridge and look for a guy that was being tortured, and I fell," said Seymour. "So I've got a leg brace, [and] I've got crutches."
She added, "I'm not allowed to really move it for about two or three weeks. But you know what? I'm acting above the kneecap, and I have a wonderful double for below the kneecap!"
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence sustained injuries while working on the set of Don't Look Up and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
She told Vanity Fair in 2013 that the ear injury she had during the filming of the latter flick made her deaf for months.
"It was just ear-challenging because I got all of these ear infections from the diving and the water and all of that stuff. And then a jet from one of the Cornucopia scenes punctured my eardrum," Lawrence shared.
Meanwhile, Lawrence also injured her eye on the set of the Netflix movie in Boston after glass debris from a stunt explosion shattered and hit her eyeball.
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel had a near-death experience on the set of Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. At the time, he reportedly visited a cove but realized the waves were crashing down.
He revealed on The Tonight Show how his legs got scraped when a wave knocked him off while he was on a razor-sharp coral.
Justin Theroux
While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Theroux spilled that he got injured after getting involved in a scooter accident on the set of The Spy Who Dumped Me.
"We had this one section of street to go on, and so I'm peeling away, and it's like the last shot of the day of the last day I'm working. And I realize as I'm coming up on the next street that there's no lock-up — there's still actual cars going back and forth," he added.
Theroux "cracked" his head open when he flew off the scooter after grabbing the brakes.
Margot Robbie
To perfectly portray her character in I, Tonya, Margot Robbie practiced ice skating five times a week for at least five hours daily. But at one point, she developed a herniated disk following her falls, on top of the bumps and bruises she sustained.
"My arms started going numb for a month, but it was the disc getting irritated. And then I properly herniated it, and I was very aware when that happened. It's really painful," she said.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman broke a rib while filming a scene in Black Swan, but no medic was available on the set to help her. Director Darren Aronofsky told the staff to record her while getting medical attention.
"When I got lifted, it went out of place. It sort of goes under another rib. So that was real, [the scene in which a physical therapist] was doing real work on me. Darren was like, 'Film it! Film it! Stay in character, talk in your character's voice!'" Portman recalled.
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan became a star after appearing in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but at one point, she sustained a corset-related injury.
"We talk so fast on the show that to get all the words out you can't really take very many breaths," she explained. "And I think I wasn't breathing a lot and I was a bit constrained and apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together. I can't take super deep breaths anymore."
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone stayed in the ICU for nine days after getting injured on the set of Rocky IV. At the time, he wanted a realistic finish, so he told his scene partner to "just go out there and try to clock" him.
Per Stallone, Dolph Lundgren “pulverized” him.
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise broke his ankle when he jumped from one building to another to film a scene for Mission Impossible 6. Despite knowing about the injury, he continued running to complete the scene.