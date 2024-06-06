14 Celebrities Who Got Injured While Filming: Blake Lively, Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise and More

While performing a stunt on the Maze Runner: The Death Cure set, Dylan O'Brien got involved in an accident that caused him to get a "concussion, facial fracture and lacerations."

According to The Hollywood Reporter's source, O'Brien was on top of a moving vehicle with a harness when the accident happened. He was pulled off before getting hit by another car.

This led O'Brien to have difficulties in accepting new shows.

"I really was in a dark place there for a while and it wasn't an easy journey back," he told Vulture. "There was a time there where I didn't know if I would ever do it again … and that thought scared me, too."