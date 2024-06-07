12 Celebrities Who Look Different From Their Characters: From Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise to Tom Cruise's Les Grossman

Bill Skarsgård portrayed the terrifying character Pennywise in director Andy Muschietti's It, the film adaptation of Stephen King's novel.

He had to show the demonic smile the character has always been known for, but instead of enhancing it through prosthetic or digital effects, the Hemlock Grove star naturally gave a smile that scared the moviegoers.

"I do this thing with my lip. It's a thing that I've been doing since I was a little kid, and I always wanted to bring this, like, lip thing to a character," he said.

In addition to his hours-long makeup session, Skarsgård also underwent a long process to wear his costume and present the character faultlessly.