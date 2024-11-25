Celebrities Who Love Sports Betting
Sports betting has grown into a mainstream pastime, and many celebrities have openly embraced the thrill of placing wagers on their favorite sports. From actors to TV personalities, a range of famous faces enjoy betting on various events, whether it’s football, horse racing, or even niche sports.
Unsurprisingly, it’s not just celebs who enjoy supporting their favorite teams and players by wagering. Every day people all across the globe are increasingly betting, both in-person and online, on sports. However, sports betting is not yet allowed in all areas. As such, many sports fans visit offshore international sportsbooks. Betting expert and author Adam Haynes explains that offshore sportsbooks are typically licensed and registered internationally, but can be accessed by bettors worldwide (source: https://bestoffshoresportsbooks.org/). While the majority of sports fans may not be celebs, they are just as eager as celebs like Matt Lucas to bet on their favorite team winning the next game.
In fact, several well-known celebrities have openly shared their interest in sports betting, with many of them expressing a particular passion for football. Among them is Matt Lucas, the beloved comedian and actor famous for his roles in Little Britain and Come Fly with Me. Lucas, a big football fan, has been spotted placing bets on various major football events, often sharing his wagers with fans through his social media. His humor and lighthearted approach to sports betting make him a relatable figure for many fellow fans who enjoy the thrill of making predictions and placing stakes on the game.
Georgia Toffolo, TV personality and reality star, is another celebrity who has openly discussed her love for sports betting, particularly in the context of football. Known for her appearances on Made in Chelsea and for winning I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Toffolo is an avid sports fan, with a particular focus on football. She’s often seen supporting her favorite teams and engaging in friendly bets during big matches, whether it’s the Premier League or international tournaments. Her fun and vibrant personality have made her a popular figure among fans, many of whom share her enthusiasm for sports betting during key games.
On the international stage, Drake is a high-profile celebrity who has made headlines for his sports betting activities. The Canadian rapper and global superstar is known not only for his chart-topping music but also for his frequent bets on major sporting events, particularly in football and basketball. Drake has gained attention for placing significant wagers on high-profile games, often sharing his bets on social media. His involvement in sports betting has become part of his larger-than-life persona, and fans are eager to see which teams or players he backs in big matchups. Drake’s passion for the game and his high-stakes approach to betting have made him a fascinating figure in the world of celebrity sports betting. During the recent Jake Paul - Mike Tyson event, Drake reportedly lost $355,000 (£284,279) by backing Tyson.
These celebrities, each with their unique public personas, contribute to the growing popularity of sports betting as they engage in friendly wagers on major sporting events, from football to other global competitions.