10 Celebrities Who Shaded Their Ex After Divorce: Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Garner and More

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still involved in a non-stop bickering amid their lengthy legal battle following their divorce filing. But the Maleficent actress dropped the earliest tirades against her ex.

In her interview with Harper's Bazaar, Jolie spoke about her "free-spirited, bold side" when she started moving on.

"My body has been through a lot over the past decade, particularly the past four years, and I have both the visible and invisible scars to show for it," she said. "The invisible ones are harder to wrestle with. Life takes many turns. Sometimes you get hurt, you see those you love in pain, and you can't be as free and open as your spirit desires."

"It's not new or old, but I do feel the blood returning to my body," she added.