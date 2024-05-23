OK Magazine
10 Celebrities Who Shaded Their Ex After Divorce: Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Garner and More

celebrities who shaded their exes after divorce
May 23 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Angelina Jolie

angelina jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still involved in a non-stop bickering amid their lengthy legal battle following their divorce filing. But the Maleficent actress dropped the earliest tirades against her ex.

In her interview with Harper's Bazaar, Jolie spoke about her "free-spirited, bold side" when she started moving on.

"My body has been through a lot over the past decade, particularly the past four years, and I have both the visible and invisible scars to show for it," she said. "The invisible ones are harder to wrestle with. Life takes many turns. Sometimes you get hurt, you see those you love in pain, and you can't be as free and open as your spirit desires."

"It's not new or old, but I do feel the blood returning to my body," she added.

Blake Shelton

blake shelton
Before Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton was with Miranda Lambert, whom he was married to from May 2011 to July 2015. When media outlets reported the "Space in My Heart" singer's romance with a married man, Shelton took to his X and shaded his ex in a tweet.

"Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!" said Shelton.

Brian Austin Green

brian austin green
Brian Austin Green offered an epic clapback when his ex Megan Fox moved on with Machine Gun Kelly. The former Transformers star shared a photo of her beau on Instagram and captioned it, "Achingly Beautiful Boy...My heart is yours."

Green, on the other hand, uploaded photos of his children alongside the text, "Achingly beautiful boys......My heart is yours."

Jennifer Garner

jennifer garner
Ben Affleck, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez, suffered from Jennifer Garner's heartbreaking words when the 13 Going on 30 actress sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016.

"I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow," she said at one point.

Jesse James

jesse james
While Jesse James was the one who cheated on Sandra Bullock, he offered a more scathing comment when he compared his ex-wife to Kat Von D.

"She's a vixen," he told Howard Stern of Von D's performance in bed. "The way she gets in my head and makes me feel."

He added, "I've met someone that makes me happy — an amazing woman that is willing to accept me for my faults and not try to change me and loves me like crazy and has my back."

Jessica Simpson

jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were among the hottest couples in Hollywood, though they divorced after four years of marriage.

In her interview with CNBC's Closing Bell, Simpson was asked about her biggest money mistake but could not provide a definite answer.

"The biggest money mistakes? I don't know. For some reason I thought of my first marriage!" she said.

Simpson also constantly referred to her ex-husband as the villain in their relationship.

Kelly Clarkson

kelly clarkson
Kelly Clarkson has seemingly shaded Brandon Blackstock several times.

In a fan-taken video on TikTok, the first American Idol winner delivered her touching rendition of Gayle's "abcdefu" but with an updated lyric.

"F--- you and your dad and the fact that you got half, and my broken heart, turn that s--- into art," she sang. "F--- you, and your view from the valley I bought you, everybody but your dogs, you can all f--- off!"

In a 2023 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she welcomed Carey Hart and Priyanka Chopra to speak about parenting. At the time, Clarkson said she discovered a red flag in their relationship when Blackstock did not give her a gift after giving birth to their kids.

Miley Cyrus

miley cyrus
Years after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus sparked rumors she shaded him with her "Flowers" lyrics.

The Best Pop Solo Performance winner added several phrases, including "I didn't want to leave you, but had to, and I didn't want to fight, but we did."

Shanna Moakler

shana moakler
Travis Barker married Kourtney Kardashian in 2022, but fans did not fully approve of his new romance.

His ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, expressed the same when she "liked" a comment calling the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum "a downgrade." She also posted a cryptic Instagram Story, which read, "Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex.

Sophia Bush

sophiabush
Sophia Bush married and divorced her ex-husband Chad Michael Murray in 2005. Speaking during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she explained why marrying her One Tree Hill costar was "a bad idea."

"For me, my job is my priority, and so it really helped me just let go of it and be like, 'Look, at the end of the day, we were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place,'" she shared.

When Murray got engaged again, she told Michael Rosenbaum on the "Inside of You" podcast it would not be worth it to talk about him again.

"I'm like, 'Do you want to talk about a dumb thing you did when you were 21, when you were essentially a senior in college?' Like, I have this whole other career," she went on.

