11 Celebrities Who Turned Down Hosting 'Saturday Night Live': Jennifer Aniston, Orlando Bloom and More

Amy Sedaris, a staple in the comedy scene, chose her dream instead of becoming part of Saturday Night Live.

Per Broadway World, SNL chief producer Lorne Michaels started his search to replace Janeane Garofalo after she left in 1995. Sedaris revealed she met Michaels but had to reject the offer because of her then-ongoing play One Woman Show, which was reportedly everything she ever wanted.

"Maybe even three years earlier it would have been great, but at that point it was like, 'Oh, it's too late,'" she continued.