Stars' Summer Jobs: Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and More Who Had Ordinary Jobs Before Hitting It Big

Source: MEGA

Before they were famous, these celebs put in their time at not-so-glamorous places of employment.

By:

July 4 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Beyoncé

Source: MEGA

Mom's the boss! As a kid, the singer, 43, worked in her mom Tina's beauty salon.

"From 6 to 9 years old, I would sing and put on little shows by myself for the women who wanted a hot press and curl and some good conversation," Beyoncé said. "I helped sweep hair off the floor for tips to pay for my season pass to Six Flags."

She also told Essence, "I have vivid memories of my mother working as a hairstylist right from our home. She built a small salon at the back of our house, and I can recall catching glimpses of her while I watched cartoons or played with my dolls and toys. These moments are etched into every corner of my childhood memories."

Jennifer Aniston

Source: MEGA

"Toughest job I ever had was being a bike messenger in New York City — I was 19," The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston, 56, said of her early employment, adding that her worst moment on the job was "probably driving into a [car] door that opened. I'm very uncoordinated and extraordinarily klutzy."

The Friends actress added, "To make extra money, I would do odd jobs. They asked if I could ride a bike, and I boldly said yes."

Miley Cyrus

Source: MEGA
Beyonce

Before Miley Cyrus hit it big on Hannah Montana, the 32-year-old got down and dirty with a surprising gig.

"I had one normal job and I actually liked it," the "Flowers" singer revealed. "I worked at this place called Sparkles Cleaning Service and I cleaned houses, I was like 11 … I can clean toilet bowls."

Savannah Guthrie

Source: MEGA

The Today co-host started bussing tables at 14, among several of her summer jobs.

"My parents were like, 'Don't come looking for money and don't be asking for an allowance to do things you're supposed to be doing, like make your bed,'" Savannah Guthrie, 53, recalled. "'If you want money to spend, get a job.'"

Rachel McAdams

Source: MEGA

Would you like fries with that? The Notebook star Rachel McAdams did time slinging burgers at McDonald's.

"It was a great place to work, but I had a little bit of an OCD thing with hand washing and just didn't have time," the 46-year-old said of the experience. "I was not a great employee; I broke the orange juice machine one day."

