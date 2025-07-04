Stars' Summer Jobs: Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and More Who Had Ordinary Jobs Before Hitting It Big

Mom's the boss! As a kid, the singer, 43, worked in her mom Tina's beauty salon.

"From 6 to 9 years old, I would sing and put on little shows by myself for the women who wanted a hot press and curl and some good conversation," Beyoncé said. "I helped sweep hair off the floor for tips to pay for my season pass to Six Flags."

She also told Essence, "I have vivid memories of my mother working as a hairstylist right from our home. She built a small salon at the back of our house, and I can recall catching glimpses of her while I watched cartoons or played with my dolls and toys. These moments are etched into every corner of my childhood memories."