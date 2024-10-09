or
JoJo Siwa Shockingly Thanks Beyoncé While Presenting at Industry Dance Awards Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Drama: 'She's Actually Funny for This'

Photo of Beyoncé; picture of JoJo Siwa.
Source: MEGA

JoJo Siwa jokingly thanked Beyoncé while presenting at the Industry Dance Awards on Tuesday, October 8.

Oct. 9 2024, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

JoJo Siwa knows how to leave quite an impression when given the chance to speak publicly.

On Tuesday, October 8, the child star caused the audience to gasp when she jokingly thanked Beyoncé while presenting at the Industry Dance Awards amid ongoing conspiracies about the "Single Ladies" singer's speculated involvement in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing trafficking scandal.

jojo siwa thanks beyonce industry dance awards acceptance speech diddy
Source: MEGA

The child star said 'someone had to' do it after referencing conspiracies related to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' recent trafficking arrest.

"I also have to say thank you to Beyoncé, just thought we would keep the dance community safe," Siwa quipped, leaving awards show attendees and viewers at home speechless. "Beyoncé, you’ve got great music. We all love to dance to it. We all love you."

The "Karma" singer started laughing, as she claimed, "someone had to... and I will be the someone."

Source: @moonjulia7/TikTok
Siwa's jaw-dropping joke mimicked recent social media trends of internet users sarcastically thanking Beyoncé for random things after conspiracy theorists ran wild with claims about artists in the music industry previously giving the "Halo" singer credit at awards shows out of fear she, her husband, Jay-Z, and their longtime friend Diddy could see the individual as a threat to their power in Hollywood and take action against them.

Examples resurfacing on TikTok and other apps included the time Adele gave Beyoncé a shout-out during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammys and when Lizzo thanked the "Crazy in Love" singer during her Grammys speech in 2023.

jojo siwa thanks beyonce industry dance awards acceptance speech diddy
Source: MEGA

Social media users have formed a conspiracy that Beyoncé is tied up in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' intense scandal.

Kanye West infamously interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards has even been mentioned as an example of artists protecting Beyoncé's supposed power, with some social media users speculating the Yeezy founder "helped" Swift by stepping in so the "Say My Name" hitmaker and her posse didn't see the "Love Story" singer as a threat.

Conspiracists are convinced artists who either didn't thank or posed a threat to Beyoncé later paid the price by either having unsuccessful careers or in late urban pop icon Aaliyah's case, dying.

jojo siwa thanks beyonce industry dance awards acceptance speech diddy
Source: MEGA

JoJo Siwa poked fun at other artists frequently thanking Beyoncé when accepting awards.

After Siwa's speech went viral via TikTok, the app's users flooded the comments section of the upload with their shocked reactions.

"This is the first intentionally funny thing she’s ever done," one person admitted, while another noted, "she is hilarious and brought attention to a cause. 😅."

jojo siwa thanks beyonce industry dance awards acceptance speech diddy
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have remained silent amid an ongoing investigation into their good friend Sean 'Diddy' Combs' allegedly dark past.

"I’m actually dying this is so funny," a third fan declared, as a fourth admitted: "I hate saying this considering it’s JoJo but she was actually so funny for this."

Meanwhile, a fifth user mentioned, "I thought this was genius, whether or not she will live from it — that will go down in history."

Beyoncé has remained silent regarding Combs' arrest on trafficking and racketeering charges last month despite being seen in photographs with Jay-Z at the Bad Boy Records founder's infamous "white parties" in the 2000s, where alleged "freak offs" may have gone down in concealed areas of the gatherings.

In a 14-page indictment, said "freak offs" were described as "elaborate and produced s-- performances that Combs arranged, directed, m---------- during, and often electronically recorded."

