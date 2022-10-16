celebrity artist and designer elizabeth sutton reveals her chic manhattan townhouse

Elizabeth Sutton, founder of Elizabeth Sutton Collection is one of today’s most talented and prominent female artists. She’s also a huge favorite of many celebs including Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Pippa Middleton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Iris Apfel, Jill Zarin, as well as the newest New York City Housewife Lizzy Savetsky. Sutton’s art has also been featured in a variety of national and international hot spots including The Plaza Hotel, Bergdorf Goodmen, and Eden Roc in St. Barths. She first came into prominence after being featured on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing. You may have also seen her cool clutches being sold at select Alice and Olivia boutiques.

Sutton recently moved back to New York after a stint in Miami during the pandemic. After searching for the perfect home for her and her two children, the mompreneur found the perfect spot to live and work in of all neighborhoods, Sutton Place!