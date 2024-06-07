9 Celebrity Couples Who Sleep in Different Rooms or Beds: From Donald and Melania Trump to Victoria and David Beckham

For more than 30 years, Barbara Corcoran and Bill Higgins have reportedly followed a set-up where they have to be in their respective bedrooms instead of sleeping in one bed.

Speaking during his appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna in March, Corcoran explained they have to invite each other in. The space they have been providing to each other has reportedly helped them have "sexiness" in their relationship.

On top of that, she has another reason why she wants to be in a different bedroom.

"He's such a mess. He puts piles of stuff everywhere and I am very neat, so I couldn't sleep well at night. Now, I sleep like a baby," she continued.