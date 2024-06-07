9 Celebrity Couples Who Sleep in Different Rooms or Beds: From Donald and Melania Trump to Victoria and David Beckham
Barbara Corcoran and Bill Higgins
For more than 30 years, Barbara Corcoran and Bill Higgins have reportedly followed a set-up where they have to be in their respective bedrooms instead of sleeping in one bed.
Speaking during his appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna in March, Corcoran explained they have to invite each other in. The space they have been providing to each other has reportedly helped them have "sexiness" in their relationship.
On top of that, she has another reason why she wants to be in a different bedroom.
"He's such a mess. He puts piles of stuff everywhere and I am very neat, so I couldn't sleep well at night. Now, I sleep like a baby," she continued.
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden
In her interview on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast in December 2023, Cameron Diaz promoted sleeping apart as she and her husband, Benji Madden, have normalized the set-up.
"To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine," she said, adding, "And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations."
Carson Daly and Siri Pinter
In 2019, Carson Daly and Siri Pinter started sleeping separately while the latter was pregnant with their fourth child. The TV host said his sleep apnea led them to make the decision.
"We just shook hands like, 'I love you, but it's time to sleep divorce. It'll be the best thing for all of us,'" Daly told People in 2020.
Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann
Award-winning filmmaker Baz Luhrmann revealed in a 2014 interview with the Daily Mail that sleeping separately has saved his marriage to Catherine Martin.
"We worked out a long time ago that we both need space. Things would become fraught," said Luhrmann.
Danielle and Kevin Jonas
Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle, did not sleep together until their wedding night. However, they continued sleeping separately even after their union due to The Jonas Brothers member's snoring.
Donald and Melania Trump
A former White House staff exposed to The New York Times what Donald Trump and Melania Trump usually do when not in public.
Instead of spending more time together after their busy schedules, they reportedly stay in different rooms in their homes — and when they travel.
Mary Jordan shared a similar statement in her book, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump.
"No matter which of his properties he is visiting, Trump sleeps in a separate bedroom that has been decorated to his taste — he favors darker colored walls and rugs, while Melania likes whites and light colors," the author claimed in the book.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk
After receiving advice from intimacy coach Michaela Boehm, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk decided to have their own beds and rooms.
"I've never been a stepmother before. I don't know how to do it," Paltrow told WSJ Magazine. "We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you've got to tread lightly. It's pretty intense, the teenage thing."
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick took their sleep divorce to the next level in 2016 when they decided not only to have their own beds and rooms but also to have two adjacent townhomes instead.
"They've had some ups and downs and they decided that separate living areas were crucial to keep them together," the source told RadarOnline.com. "They'll be tearing down a wall between the town houses to make a mega mansion, but it's definitely one side for her and the other for him, with the kids having access to both."
Parker also said in a 2018 interview that having time apart has strengthened their marriage.
Victoria and David Beckham
Victoria and David Beckham requested "two distinct living quarters — of equal size — each with their own kitchen, bedrooms and a courtyard" before moving into their Oxfordshire, England, home.
"I think they quite like having somewhat separate lives," a source told Us Weekly. "The kids are the common bond that will keep them united."