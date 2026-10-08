Celine Dion Takes a Tumble During Paris Concert But Immediately Recovers: Watch

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Celine Dion suffered a minor mishap during her Paris concert on October 7, but she didn't let it derail the show. The singer took a tumble while performing at the Plénitude Arena, only to quickly get back on her feet and flash a reassuring thumbs-up to the crowd. According to a video, the incident happened during the 11th show of her current Paris residency, with thousands of fans watching. Instead of pausing the event or making any changes, Dion kept the concert moving with everyone cheering her on.

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Celine Dion falls during concert in France 😳



Credit: Gary Francq via Storyful pic.twitter.com/xhBhKlhXFX — TMZ (@TMZ) October 8, 2026

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Dion Quickly Gets Back on Her Feet During Paris Concert

Source: MEGA The singer gave a thumbs-up to reassure her fans she was OK.

According to Le Parisien, Dion lost her balance while performing "Dans un autre monde." Although some reports suggested her pants may have gotten caught beneath her heel, the exact cause of the slip remains unclear. Still, Dion wasted no time recovering.

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The Singer Also Forgot Some Lyrics During Her Concert

Source: MEGA 'The Power of Love' singer reportedly forgot lyrics during her performance.

The fall isn't the only unexpected moment reported from Dion's concert, as she briefly lost track of the lyrics while singing "Pour que tu m’aimes encore," one of her best-known French songs.

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Dion 'Made a Promise to Come Back'

Source: MEGA Dion promised herself to return to the stage after recovering.

After battling stiff-person syndrome, Dion told fans she "made a promise to come back and to be back on stage." The "My Heart Will Go On" singer added, "Here I am singing for you, and singing for me. Thank you so very much for your support, your patience. I am everything I am because you love me." Dion's current run of Paris shows is scheduled to continue through October 17, with the residency set to resume in 2027.

The Reason Behind Dion's Long Break

Source: MEGA The singer battled stiff-person syndrome, which led to her break from live shows.