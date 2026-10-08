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Celine Dion Takes a Tumble During Paris Concert But Immediately Recovers: Watch

Image of Celine Dion
Source: MEGA

Celine Dion fell during her concert but recovered immediately.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

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Celine Dion suffered a minor mishap during her Paris concert on October 7, but she didn't let it derail the show. The singer took a tumble while performing at the Plénitude Arena, only to quickly get back on her feet and flash a reassuring thumbs-up to the crowd.

According to a video, the incident happened during the 11th show of her current Paris residency, with thousands of fans watching. Instead of pausing the event or making any changes, Dion kept the concert moving with everyone cheering her on.

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Dion Quickly Gets Back on Her Feet During Paris Concert

Image of Celine Dion
Source: MEGA

The singer gave a thumbs-up to reassure her fans she was OK.

According to Le Parisien, Dion lost her balance while performing "Dans un autre monde." Although some reports suggested her pants may have gotten caught beneath her heel, the exact cause of the slip remains unclear.

Still, Dion wasted no time recovering.

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The Singer Also Forgot Some Lyrics During Her Concert

Image of Celine Dion
Source: MEGA

'The Power of Love' singer reportedly forgot lyrics during her performance.

The fall isn't the only unexpected moment reported from Dion's concert, as she briefly lost track of the lyrics while singing "Pour que tu m’aimes encore," one of her best-known French songs.

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Dion 'Made a Promise to Come Back'

Image of Celine Dion
Source: MEGA

Dion promised herself to return to the stage after recovering.

After battling stiff-person syndrome, Dion told fans she "made a promise to come back and to be back on stage."

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer added, "Here I am singing for you, and singing for me. Thank you so very much for your support, your patience. I am everything I am because you love me."

Dion's current run of Paris shows is scheduled to continue through October 17, with the residency set to resume in 2027.

The Reason Behind Dion's Long Break

Image of Celine Dion
Source: MEGA

The singer battled stiff-person syndrome, which led to her break from live shows.

Dion first began experiencing unexplained symptoms years before learning what was causing them. During her 2008 Taking Chances World Tour, the star struggled to control her voice and experienced vocal spasms. She later developed muscle stiffness and difficulty walking, but it would take more than a decade to get answers.

Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022 and publicly revealed her condition that December. In an emotional video shared with fans, Dion explained that the rare neurological disorder was responsible for the muscle spasms affecting her mobility and ability to sing.

Dion later opened up about the painful impact the condition had on her voice, telling Hoda Kotb in an NBC News interview that trying to sing felt "like somebody is strangling you."

Despite the challenges, finally receiving a diagnosis brought the Grammy winner a sense of relief. "When I was diagnosed, I was happy. I was finally able to move with the wave, not against it," she told Vogue in 2024.

Dion also admitted that concealing her health struggles from fans had become an emotional burden. As her symptoms worsened, she was forced to postpone and eventually cancel tour dates, stepping away from performing to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.

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